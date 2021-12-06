GLOBAL ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS ACQUIRES “CRIMES & CAPERS” STREAMING PLATFORM

Crimes & Capers - Now streaming on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku

Global Entertainment Holdings (OTCMKTS:GBHL)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LAS VEGAS, December 6, 2021 -- Global Entertainment Holdings Inc. (OTC: GBHL) is pleased to announce that it has acquired Muskrat Media LLC. (Muskrat), which will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary. Muskrat, through its flagship website portal, "CrimesNCapers.com" owns and operates a 24/7, advertising supported, digital streaming channel under the brand name of “Crimes & Capers.” The platform broadcasts with a library of approximately 1,500 older, crime-related, public domain classic programs, including the classic “Sherlock Homes” and “Dragnet” TV series, as well as movies from yesteryear starring such notable actors as James Cagney, Steve McQueen and Walter Matthau. The Crimes & Capers station is currently available on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku streaming platforms.

The Muskrat library complements the existing public domain library of Global Entertainment Holdings, Inc. of approximately 2,000 titles under the brand name of “Global Classic Movies.” Together, this huge collection of titles fills a void in streaming – the lack of vintage classics from the Golden Age of Hollywood.

Gary Rasmussen, Chief Executive Officer of Global Entertainment, commented, "The acquisition of Muskrat Media serves as a foundation for our presence in the streaming business and further diversifies our presence in the digital markets and social media networking with a platform on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku. We are confident this acquisition will contribute significantly to the value of our operations and create value for our shareholders."

Jacqueline Giroux, President of Global Universal Film Group Inc. states, “Our newly acquired platform provides us the opportunity to acquire films that have lacked distribution during the pandemic. Not only films previously produced, but films being produced by artists who wish to find a home for their films to be seen by a global audience. Films are meant to be seen, by the public and our dream is to provide that outlet.”

“With roughly 128 million households switching to SMART TV’s and other streaming devices, internet television will continue to grow exponentially. I believe Global Entertainment’s expansion into the streaming business is a very wise move that will brilliantly eliminate a challenge faced by every independent filmmaker – the need for exposure via worldwide exhibition." said Michael Schlie, President of Muskrat Media LLC.

About Muskrat Media

Muskrat Media LLC is the creator and sole proprietor of Crimes & Capers, a free ad-based 24 hour television channel featuring fun and creative criminal programming currently streaming on ROKU, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and on the web at www.crimesncapers.com. Upon its creation, the channel was structured to help distribute the works of our young and struggling filmmakers without the artists having to experience the endless of red tape normally associated with the entertainment industry. With a stream of new and original shows and movies being produced every day, our model will ensure variety and success for many years to come.

About Global Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (OTC:GBHL)

Global Entertainment Holdings is a publicly-held, entertainment company with the goal of building a worldwide entertainment and media organization with subsidiaries, affiliates and/or joint venture partners engaged in various aspects of the media and entertainment businesses. GBHL operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiaries of Global Universal Film Group (Film Production & sales), Global Entertainment Film Fund, LLC (Film Slate Financing), You've Got the Part (Social Media) and Muskrat Media, LLC (Crimes & Capers). The Company is determined to stay on the cutting edge of social networking and media distribution through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. For more information on Global Entertainment Holdings (OTC: GBHL), please visit: http://www.Global-GBHL.com , or contact the Company by email at: info@Global-GBHL.com.