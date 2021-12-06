Quixy Announces Zapier Partnership Unlocking 3000+ App Integrations
EINPresswire.com/ -- Quixy, the cloud-based no-code Process Automation, and Enterprise Application Development platform provider, has announced integration with Zapier. Zapier is an online automation tool that connects your apps and services. You can connect two or more apps to automate repetitive tasks without coding or relying on developers to build the integration.
Getting work done today often requires coordination across several applications at any given time. Zapier integration would empower Quixy platform users to instantly connect their enterprise apps built on Quixy platform with over 3000 apps and services, the no-code way, that including Google Sheets, Google Docs, Gmail, Microsoft Outlook, Salesforce, Box, Dropbox, Adobe Sign, HubSpot, and many more. This partnership paves the way to numerous benefits including increased productivity, and reduced delays.
“We are super excited to have launched Zapier integration with Quixy for our customers,” said Gautam Nimmagadda, founder and CEO at Quixy. “At Quixy, we are a team of 100 tech experts who channel their efforts into creating ‘Citizen Developers’ and ensuring an enriched CX (Customer Experience). We are always looking for ways to expand our capabilities and give our platform users the tools they need to succeed. Currently, we have over 180,000 users and 60+ clients across 15 industries. Through this integration with Zapier, we aim to reach a user base of 1 million and add 100 more clients in the next year. I am sure our customers will be delighted with the possibilities the Zapier app integration opens up “.
With the help of this integration, Quixy’s customers will easily be able to manage multi-step complex workflows allowing them to automate more fragments of the user journey and associated operations while also providing a deeper level of control and visibility throughout the process lifecycle across all their enterprise systems.
Zapier would provide the freedom to our customers to set up Zaps, which are automated workflows that connect apps and services together. With the help of Quixy Actions and Triggers, our platform users will be able to create robust integration points with their existing enterprise apps that suit their specific business needs, such as checking for inventory with vendors based on the requested quantity from partners, creating tickets on project management app based on the feedback received from partners on supplier portals, etc. to name a few.
Visit https://help.quixy.com/en/zapier-integration learn more
About Quixy
Quixy is a cloud-based no-code application development platform that allows business users with no coding skills to automate workflows & processes and build enterprise-grade applications, using simple drag and drop design, ten times faster than the traditional approach. Quixy provides dozens of pre-built solutions for various use cases such as CRM, Project Management, HRMS, Travel and Expense Management, Service Request and Incident Management, and much more.
Quixy has been rated #1 No-Code platform by G2 (https://quixy.com/news-release/quixy-ranked-1-no-code-platform-g2-fall-2021-momentum-report/) in its Fall’ 2021 Momentum Report. Quixy has also been named in Gartner’s Voice of Customer Report for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms (LCAP) and Forrester’s Now Tech Report for General-Purpose Low-Code Development Platforms.
For more information about Quixy and to learn how Quixy is enabling digital transformation for its customers, please visit quixy.com.
About Zapier
Zapier is an online automation tool that instantly connects users’ apps and web services. Users can connect two or more apps to automate repetitive tasks without coding or needing developers to build the integration. It’s easy to use; with just a few clicks, anyone can develop their own app workflows. For more information, visit zapier.com.
