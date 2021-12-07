AAEON is Bringing High-Speed 5G Capability to Edge Computing Platforms
AAEON is leading the way in developing edge platforms compatible with the 5G network. Our 5G-ready platforms deliver flexibility and expandability to deploy AI Edge platforms wherever they are needed.”EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AAEON, a leading designer and manufacturer of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions, has partnered with Fibocom to introduce high-speed 5G capability to their new edge computing platforms.
— Victor Lai, Managing Director of AAEON Technology Europe
AAEON’s latest innovations, UP Xtreme i11 and UP Squared Pro, are compatible with the Fibocom FM150 5G module via the M.2 3052 B Key slot. These edge platforms provide users and developers with ample performance and flexibility, while also leveraging the 5G network for faster speeds, higher bandwidth, and seamless connectivity in real time.
UP Xtreme i11 and UP Squared Pro are powerful computing platforms built for industrial applications to scale Industry 4.0 initiatives. UP Xtreme i11 is powered by the latest 11th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors, which can clock up to 4.4 GHz with only 28 watts TDP and 15 watts cTDP. For even more power-efficient performance at the edge, UP Squared Pro features the Intel Atom® E3950 processor series (including Intel® Pentium® and Intel® Celeron®), which runs at speeds up to 2.5 GHz.
The Fibocom FM150 5G module is globally certified for North America, Asia (excluding China), Europe, and Australia. Supports the 5G NR Sub-6 band, and supports the 5G standalone (SA) network and non-standalone (NSA) network architectures, eliminating customers’ investment concerns in the initial stage of 5G construction and responding to the commercial demand of rapid landing.
“AAEON is leading the way in developing edge platforms compatible with the next generation 5G network support. We are excited to collaborate with Fibocom to launch our line of 5G-ready platforms. Together, we deliver flexibility and expandability to deploy AI Edge computing and IoT/AIoT networks wherever they are needed,” said Victor Lai, Managing Director of AAEON Technology Europe.
More AAEON 5G-ready platform for industrial usage: BOXER-6643-TGU, MAX-Q470A, FWS-2365, VPC-5620S, and VPC-3350S
The UP Xtreme i11 and UP Squared Pro are available for purchase now with the Fibocom FM150 5G module. For more information regarding AAEON products and services, please contact us at Sales@aaeon.eu.
[Media Kit Download] https://solutions.aaeon.com/5G_Ready_Platforms_and_Fibocom_5G_Module_PR_Media_Kit.zip
About AAEON and UP Bridge the Gap
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions.
UP Bridge the Gap is a brand founded by AAEON Technology Europe in 2015. The UP team aims to bring innovation in technology, business models, and integrated solutions. The UP team collaborates with market leaders in different vertical markets to develop integrated solutions and build a large online community to work closely with developers.
Taylor Randolph
AAEON Technology (Europe) B.V.
+31 499 745 200
Sales@aaeon.eu
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
AAEON 5G Ready Platforms