Search Solution Elite Creates New Team Focused on Surge of Executive Placements for Human Resource and Total Rewards
Search Solution Elite has built a dedicated 10-person team in the Southeast to manage the surplus of talent needs for Human Resources and Total Rewards roles.
Our retained search volume has increased dramatically throughout the Southeast. This growth made it optimum time to introduce our Project Team, dedicated to headhunting top HR & Total Rewards talent.”CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Search Solution Elite has created a new Project Team to accommodate the recent surge in Human Resources and Total Rewards focused searches throughout the Southeast.
— Ashley Goldberg, Search Solution Elite President
ABOUT THE PROJECT TEAM
Over the last month alone, Search Solution Elite has been entrusted with filling 3 senior-level roles for an Atlanta-based company that is one of the largest privately-held organizations in the world. In addition to these roles, Search Solution Elite is engaged in 42 Human Resources roles throughout the Southeast.
The recent rise in Southeastern-based Human Resource roles has necessitated the newly formed 10-person Search Solution project team. The team is composed of seasoned Human Resources recruiters and a dedicated group of Account Management leaders.
INDUSTRY LEADING FIRM
Search Solution Elite is the Southeast’s leader in Human Resources, Total Rewards, Compensation, and Benefits recruitment. Over the last year alone, they have placed over 200 Human Resource professionals throughout the Southeast. The expansive network of proven professionals in this space and the validated 5-point search technique has differentiated Search Solution Elite and propelled them to become the industry leader.
ABOUT SEARCH SOLUTION ELITE
Search Solution Elite is the search firm of choice for the nation’s most talented leaders and executives. For decades, SSE has worked with the most prestigious brands to locate and place top-level talent throughout various sectors. With a team of expertly trained headhunters, focused divisions, and an overflowing network of talent, clients in any industry are provided with unparalleled service and delivered only the best candidates for each organization.
