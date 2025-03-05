Charlotte Recruitment Firm CEO wins 2024 Pinnacle Award

Jeremy Gnozzo Recognized as 2024 CEO Pinnacle Award Winner

It’s always an honor to be recognized, but awards like this are really a reflection of the people around you.” — Jeremy Gnozzo

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeremy Gnozzo, Founder & CEO of Search Solution Group , has been named the 2024 CEO Pinnacle™ Award winner in the Medium Business category. The prestigious CEO Pinnacle Awards, presented by the Chief Executives Council, celebrate exceptional leadership, business performance, and industry impact.The CEO Pinnacle Awards evaluate candidates based on financial performance, professional achievements, philanthropic contributions, and leadership excellence. Award categories span Small, Medium, Enterprise, Startup, and Not-for-Profit organizations, recognizing both public and private sector leaders.Other 2024 CEO Pinnacle Award winners include:Small Business: Michael Herriger, CEO of Atlas CreativeEnterprise Business: Jason Marx, CEO of Wolters KluwerNot-for-Profit: Paul Baribault, President & CEO of San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance"It’s always an honor to be recognized, but awards like this are really a reflection of the people around you. Leading Search Solution Group has been one of the most rewarding challenges of my career, and any success I’ve had comes down to the incredible team we’ve built. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished and excited for what’s ahead.” – Jeremy GnozzoFor over 20 years, Jeremy Gnozzo has been a trailblazer in executive search , specializing in HR and Total Rewards recruitment while leading the executive search division at Search Solution Group. As Founder & CEO, he has built a nationally recognized firm that stands out in the competitive recruitment industry, delivering tailored hiring solutions across multiple sectors. His expertise has helped organizations identify and secure top-tier professionals, ensuring long-term success in an ever-evolving job market.Under Gnozzo’s leadership, Search Solution Group has earned a reputation as a trusted partner for companies seeking strategic recruitment solutions. With a focus on executive search, fractional leadership, and consulting, the firm has helped businesses navigate complex hiring challenges and connect with top-performing candidates for critical roles. His dedication to building high-impact teams and driving business growth has positioned Search Solution Group as a leading force in recruitment, continuously shaping the future of talent acquisition on a national scale.Following this achievement, Gnozzo and Search Solution Group are gearing up for continued growth and expansion in 2025. As hiring demands shift across industries, he remains committed to advancing recruitment strategies, strengthening client partnerships, and delivering customized hiring solutions that fuel long-term business success.If you are interested in learning more about Jeremy Gnozzo and Search Solution Group, visit https://www.searchsolutiongroup.com/

