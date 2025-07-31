2nd Annual Carolina HR Summit & Awards Coming to Charlotte’s Booth Playhouse

The 2nd Annual Carolina HR Summit & Awards returns Oct. 27, featuring HR insights, expert panelists, and SHRM credits.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Carolinas’ top HR professionals are headed to Booth Playhouse in Uptown Charlotte on October 27 for the 2nd Annual Carolina HR Summit & Awards . Hosted by Search Solution Group in partnership with Business North Carolina, this one-night event promises high-impact HR insights, meaningful recognition, powerful conversations, and two SHRM professional development credits.The 2025 event features a Health & Wellness spotlight, highlighting Domonique Williams of Forbo Movement Systems, and a keynote speaker from the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance, who will provide regional workforce and economic outlooks.This year’s theme, “Rethinking HR for a Changing World,” will shape an evening of insight and action as HR leaders explore how the profession is evolving. The discussion will address Carolina's workforce challenges, hybrid leadership, emerging HR technologies, DEI, compensation strategy, and regulatory changes. Attendees can expect bold ideas, practical takeaways, and meaningful conversations designed to help them lead with confidence in a rapidly changing workplace.The panel will be moderated by Jennifer Snellgrove, CPO at CPI Security Systems.HR Executive Panel:Meredith Manz, CPO, Scout MotorsAdrienne Williams, CHRO, Columbus McKinnonScott Howland, CHRO, TTXAndrea Frohning, CHRO, Dentsply SironaAwards:5 Awards for HR Executives (VP or C-suite)3 Awards for HR Directors and Managers2 Awards for Emerging HR Professionals (rising talent new to the field or region)Reserve a ticket and nominate an HR professional HERE About Search Solution GroupSearch Solution Group is a nationally recognized Executive Search, Direct Hire, and Staffing firm headquartered in Charlotte, NC. With over 20 years of experience, the firm partners with organizations to deliver top talent across industries, including HR, finance, IT, operations, and more.

CHRSA 2024 Video Recap

