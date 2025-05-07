Carolina’s Fastest-Growing HR Event Finds New Home in Uptown Charlotte

We’re creating an atmosphere that inspires forward thinking and brings the HR community together in a way that feels more like a show than an awards ceremony.” — Greg Moores, Marketing Director

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following its successful launch in 2024, the Carolina HR Summit & Awards is returning for its second year with a new location, a refined focus, and heightened expectations. Hosted by Search Solution Group in partnership with Business North Carolina, the 2025 event will take place at the Booth Playhouse at Blumenthal Performing Arts on October 27, 2025. This move brings the event into the cultural heart of Uptown Charlotte and offers attendees a more elevated and engaging experience.Last year's inaugural event, held at the Charlotte Knights Stadium, attracted over 150 HR professionals from across North and South Carolina. It celebrated ten exceptional individuals across multiple levels of the HR profession and quickly established itself as one of the region’s most anticipated HR gatherings. Organizers are building on that momentum with a program that promises deeper insight, greater impact, and a stronger sense of connection within the HR community.This year’s theme, “Rethinking HR for a Changing World,” will explore how HR professionals are adapting to evolving workforce expectations, leadership models, and regulatory environments. Attendees can look forward to a keynote presentation on the future of the Carolina workforce, a live panel discussion featuring influential HR leaders, the 2025 Carolina HR Standout Awards presentation, and an evening of networking with food and cocktails.The Carolina HR Standout Awards will return this year to recognize ten professionals across three categories: HR Executives shaping organizational strategy and culture, Directors and Managers driving meaningful impact within their teams, and Young HR Professionals introducing bold new ideas to the industry. Nominations are now open and can be submitted through the event’s official nomination page.Last year’s event included panelists from notable organizations such as Cardinal Logistics, ABX, Mecklenburg County, and the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance. These leaders offered candid insights into leadership, workforce development, and the evolving role of HR. While this year’s panelists have yet to be announced, attendees can expect another lineup of experienced and engaging professionals.The 2025 Carolina HR Summit & Awards will be held on October 27, 2025, from 5:15 PM to 8:00 PM at the Booth Playhouse, Blumenthal Performing Arts, in Uptown Charlotte.For media inquiries or sponsorship opportunities, please contact info@carolinahrsummit.com.To request a ticket to this year’s event, visit the official ticket request page

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.