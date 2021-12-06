The prestigious Summit of the Abrahamic Circle will feature an Award Ceremony to recognize renowned business leaders.

The Abrahamic Business Circle Lifetime Achievement

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Abrahamic Business Circle Investment Summit "Let Money Talk" will take place from 9:00 a.m. at The Taj Hotel in Dubai. In addition to being the perfect place to grow your network and understand the coming trends in different industries, the Summit will reward the work of outstanding leaders.

In the words of its founder, Dr. Raphael Nagel, "these awards symbolize the presence of Economic Diplomacy in business and society as a safe, serious and effective alternative to promote peace and prosperity."

During the event H.E. Dr. Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel will be announcing the winners for the following categories

-BUSINESS EXCELLENCE

-OUTSTANDING IN TECHNOLOGY & SCIENCE

-SUSTAINABLE EDUCATION

-THE MILESTONE ACHIEVEMENT

The Summit is the year-end gathering for Global Members to network, build and strengthen connections:

• Members from 56 countries around the globe

• Meet the 200++ Delegates and Investors

• Listen from 32++ Speakers and Panelist

• From 20++ Industries

• Investment Exchange of $675.2 Million

Chaired by H.E. Dr.Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel, The Abrahamic Business Circle, in support of Dubai Expo 2020, inspires people by showcasing the best of collaboration and innovation worldwide. The Investment Summit 2021, Let Money Talk is one of The Abrahamic Business Circle's initiatives to expand the business network of its members and create business opportunities while providing the continuing knowledge of which market to invest in.

About the Abrahamic Business Circle:

It was established in 2020 by H.E. Dr. Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel, a businessman, a philanthropist, and an economic advisor to financial entities and governments. The Circle was founded to create a global business group where investors, business leaders, and UHNWI from all over the world can interconnect and make profitable deals.