Submit Release
News Search

There were 827 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,886 in the last 365 days.

"Pop it at Basel" with Crypto Couture Cherry from SuperPopDrop.com

Platinum Crypto Couture Cherry NFT Displayed as shown through Augmented Reality

SearchLight AR Installation in front of The Delano at Art Basel 2021

A Gif Image of a Samurai with moving background and the face changes into a Samurai Mask with Miss J. Alexander featuring Crypto Couture NFT Drop on Superpopdrop.com

Fashion Samurai Image Featuring Miss J. Alexanders Crypto Couture Drop 12/9/21 on Superpopdrop.com

Black Background with a White J logo with the website Superpopdrop.com at the bottom

SuperPopDrop features limited edition platinum Crypto Couture Cherry at Art Basel 2021

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Pop it at Basel" with the purchase of this very rare NFT created exclusively for Art Basil through a limited edition Basil Platinum Crypto Couture Cherry NFT. The Cherry represents how easy SuperPopDrop.com has made purchasing your first NFT, which no longer requires crypto or a digital wallet set up before your purchase. Instead, NFTs can be purchased through a few clicks using services like ApplePay, PayPal Credit Card, and even Crypto. The NFT is then minted and delivered to you through Venly. Secondary sales are supported easily through the Venly Marketplace, OpenSea, and coming soon, SuperPopDrop.com. NFTs can be an investment or a practical application where some offer Digital Fashion through AR/VR. When It's time, you can easily re-sell your asset on a global marketplace, often with a huge profit.

Experience the Platinum Cherry through AR during Basil
Experience the Platinum Crypto Couture Cherry through the largest AR NFT Exhibition during Art Basel Miami and Miami Artweek 2021 through an exhibit by SearchLight and. The SearchLight artists represent the industry's best NFT artists chosen by an extensive application, verification & review process by a panel of impartial industry experts.

SearchLight Artist James Moritz collaborates with Miss J
SearchLight artists include award-winning Celebrity, Fashion & Luxury Brand photographer James Moritz the collaboration artist working with Miss J to bring this collection to market, and the artist behind the Crypto Couture Cherry.

SuperPopDrop.com chose to partner with the iconic Miss J because of his unique ability to communicate complex topics like purchasing an NFT, Digital Fashion, and the Metaverse with humor that is both educational and informative. Follow SuperPopDrop or Miss J on Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube to be sure you don't miss the hilarious video series "Miss J's Journey into the Metaverse." Designed to teach anyone regardless of background and experience with technology the basics of NFTs, Digital Fashion Wearables, AR/VR, Crypto, and Decentraland on the Metaverse. These are essential topics for everyone to understand going into this new era where the Metaverse will play a massive role in how we can experience life from the comfort of our home with friends and family from around the world.

This new frontier called the Metaverse allows us to present a version of ourselves that represents how we feel without cultural bias. The Metaverse and NFTs represent a considerable shift in how we interact with people worldwide and present a significant change where everyone is equal and has the same opportunities.

Once your sale is complete, your NFT is sent to you via email with detailed instructions on claiming, storing, and even selling it on secondary markets. 10% of all proceeds go to the Super Phoenix Foundation, which helps support homeless youth. This Platinum Crypto Couture Cherry is a special edition and part of Miss J's Crypto Couture, which will drop on Dec 9th. Pre Sale items have already been re-sold for as much as 200x the original purchase price.

The Art Basil Crypto Couture Cherry can only be purchased through the AR exhibits and a special link created for those who went to the show or the reviews and articles the following weeks after. We will not be listing this special piece on our website because of its scarcity however we have a few pieces left for sale through the link below:

To purchase click on this link: https://vip.superpopdrop.com/PlatinumCherry

For media Inquires please contact:

Doug Hill
Doug@atfluence.com
917-933-3382

Link to Media Kit: https://vip.superpopdrop.com/Press

END OF RELEASE

Doug Hill
Atfluence Agency
+1 617-283-6891
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

"Pop it at Basel" with the purchase of this very rare NFT created exclusively for Art Basil through a limited edition Basil Platinum Crypto Couture Cherry NFT.

You just read:

"Pop it at Basel" with Crypto Couture Cherry from SuperPopDrop.com

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Social Media, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.