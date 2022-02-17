Ne2H.com Zeitgeist Event announcing Miss J's Crypto Couture's debut on Rarible during Metaverse Fashion Week
Metaverse Fashion week now features Miss J's Crypto Couture™ via Rarible
Tonight IRL event at BrightMoments.io SoHo Gallery James Moritz explains Digital Fashion, Metaverse Fashion Week and the debut of Miss J's Crypto Couture.
The Metaverse is the last frontier where everyone has an equal opportunity to represent themselves as their own true self vs the cultural bias we are born into. Meta is not the Metaverse. Stay true”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Atfluence Agency presents a special live event in real life held at BrightMoments.io Art Gallery in SoHo. New York's largest NFT Art Gallery and world's leader in IRL (in-real-life) NFT minting experiences in physical galleries with locations worldwide.
— James Moritz
Doors open at 6 pm EST at 150 Wooster Street, New York, NY 10012. Members of the press, Influencers, and Industry VIPs can RSVP by going to MEDIA RSVP: https://vip.superpopdrop.com/media
The main event begins at 7 pm, where celebrity fashion photographer and NFT Artist James Moritz will explain the Zeitgeist of Metaverse Fashion week. Moritz will cover the Digital Fashion experience purchased as an NFT through AR/VR and Phygital Goods as an expression of individuality, Investment or as a way to stand out from the crowd.
Tonight announces the much-anticipated debut of Miss J's Crypto Couture™ Fall/Winter 2022 Collection on Rarible during Metaverse Fashion week on SuperPopDrop.com. The collection will appeal to Traditional Crypto Investors, Collectors, and buyers as it represents the historical first Crypto Couture™ fashion incubator drops as a traditional ETH based NFT on Rarible.
Join the conversation on Discord: https://discord.gg/QDsRbRHKfj
Miss J Alexander known for His creative Style as a Judge and Runway coach on America's Next Top Model with Miss Tyra Banks. Miss J's Crypto Couture™ is a collaboration with Miss J, NFT artist James Moritz and leading manufactured by DressX.
DressX stands out as the worlds leading provider of Digital Fashion with a perfect score of selling out every single drop they have manufactured. DressX also corners the market in Digital Fashion experienced through Augmented Reality using the DressX A/R Fashion Cam app for the iPhone, the only app allowing Fashionistas and Influencers to carry an entire wardrobe in their pocket ready to use at all times.
Miss J's Crypto Couture™ NFT owners will be able to apply the looks they purchase using the DressX A/R Fashion Cam, which takes both video and photos of the owner wearing the look using the app and can be posted directly to social media. Some Digital Fashions will include a Decentrland Wearable with the purchase of the NFT and the Street collection includes all Phygital designs where the buyer recieves both an NFT Digital Fashion Design and a made to size physical garment claimed within 30 days of the close of the drop. Delivery is expected to take 6-8 weeks after the close of the drop.
We are so excited to announce a portion of all proceeds will go to The Super Pheonix Project. Super Phoenix isn't just a donation but a commitment by the Atfluence Agency to establish a community of creators who volunteer to Mentor and provide video workshops to at-risk youth.
Our program is designed to help creatively gifted kids who have lost their homes and need the guidance and support of others. These kids have often faced parents who have rejected them and kicked them out of their homes because they have identified as LGBTQIA; others have just lost parents and have been marginalized; some kids just need help finding their way. The program is designed to help disadvantaged kids or forgotten kids who know they want a future in the creator economy and are willing to work and commit to developing a career and lifestyle that will support them.
Kids generally range in age from 15-to 26 and are either referred to the program or have found it and applied themselves. We only accept students who want to learn and know they need the guidance of a mentor who has succeeded in the type of job they are interested in.
If you are interested in volunteering or making a donation to help these kids in need copy and paste the following link in your browser:
https://vip.superpopdrop.com/heros
Miss J’s Crypto Couture™ Metaverse Fashion week Rarible Drop
COUTURE COLLECTION
Three 1 of 1 Couture NFT looks in the Couture Collection sold at auction during the Rarible drop through SuperPopDrop.com. Each Couture NFT includes a 20 minute recorded virtual style fitting with Miss J live one on one through Zoom with the winning bid. At the end of the session, the buyer will receive a digital portrait posing with Miss J using Dress X technology. If the final bid is greater than 5 ETH, the sale will also include a set of unique Decentraland Wearables upon acceptance by Decentraland.
READY TO WEAR COLLECTION
12 Digital Fashion looks and statement pieces. Most looks are supported wearing through the DressX A/R Fashion cam, while a few statement pieces instead come with a Decentraland Wearables.
STREET PHYGITAL COLLECTION
The Crypto Couture Street Phygital Collection.
Phygital: Meaning a physical and digital asset sale.
Five printed T-Shirts and T-Shirt Dresses each include a DressX NFT and an actual physical shirt made to order in the size you choose.
Additional drops will follow from major Celebrities and Fashion brands in 2022.
Pre-register at
https://superpopdrop.com/account/register
Pre-registration grants members early access to the drop, the drop date, timely notification, giveaway door prizes when entering the drop, and a promotional discount code. In addition, influencers can join our affiliate program by visiting SuperPopDrop.com and makeup to 10% from each referral sale.
Atfluence Agency Metaverse NFT Brand Inquiries:
For inquires, contact Doug Hill at the Atfluence Agency
Copy and paste this link to your browser to setup a Zoom consultation:
https://link.atfluence.com/ZoomMeeting.
About The Atfluence Agency
The Atfluence Agency is the Premier Digital Agency for luxury brands, Influencers, and NFT/Crypto. We are a boutique agency with a big impact working with a select group of clients and specializing in meeting top-tier luxury brands' specific demands. With over a decade of proven experience, we always deliver on time and within budget.
Media Inquires, Additional Photos, Quotes, Interview with Miss J and more visit our PR Kit:
https://link.atfluence.com/presskit
Become an Influencer for Atfluence or SuperPopDrop
https://vip.superpopdrop.com/Influencer
James Moritz
Atfluence Agency
+1 917-905-0481
solutions@atfluence.com
Miss J’s Crypto Couture™ Digital Fashion NFT with original soundtrack by Grammy Winning Leo Frappier