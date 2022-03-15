Miss Js Crypto Couture and The Atfluence Agency announce participation at Metaverse Fashion Week through Rarible Drop
Fashion Icons Show Stopping Debut will premiere 3/24-3/27/2022 at "MVFW" to Benefit LGBTQIA Youth with the Super Phoenix Project (https://superphoenix.org).NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miss Js Crypto Couture and The Atfluence Agency announce participation and debut of the entire fashion collection at Metaverse Fashion Week ("MVFW") through Rarible Drop. Pre-Register now on SuperPopDrop.com (https://superpopdrop.com/account/register) to receive VIP access, information on this drop, and all things NFTs and Metaverse Fashion Week.
DCL will host the first Official Metaverse Fashion Week featuring four different catwalks from well-known names like Dolce & Gabbana, Etro, Dundas, The Fabricant, Miss J's Crypto Couture & NFT Superstar FEWOCIOUS. Decentraland's MVFW is the world's largest and most extravagant entirely digital fashion event.
Fashion icon and America's Next Top Model star Miss J Alexander has assembled a powerhouse team for the Crypto Couture showcase during MVFW. They are setting the bar high with a roster of Grammy award-winning artists and fashion icons, including international designer Zoro 14k.
The fashion line is inspired by a Japanese Kabuki mask once on display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC. Kabuki Masks date back to the 17th century and illustrate the common need for humanity throughout time and across cultures to represent who we are to our peers. '
This collection features twelve showcase pieces/NFTs created as DCL wearables, with the highlights being a Zoro 14K Helmut designed by Ohzone inc., a Boss Suki Samurai Warrior skin designed by James Moritz@the Atfluence Agency, and other amazing pieces.
If you haven't been keeping up to date, digital wearables are already taking the fashion world by storm, unlocking a whole new world of potential for what we call couture and the utility it can carry. "The role technology plays in our lives is rapidly growing, as we become increasingly dependent on it and less willing to separate ourselves from it," quotes time.
In 2022 we hear the words sustainable fashion, wearables, and the metaverse. In many opinions, these terms are synonymous, spotlighting the possibilities the metaverse can help us pay attention to while hopefully reducing the carbon footprint. This allows us as artists and designers to be more creative, playful, and confident, knowing we are helping to embrace social and environmental initiatives.
The Crypto Couture line inspires creativity, confidence, and individuality." Miss J
Miss J realizes the power of fashion and self-expressionism and uses it to empower those who need it most by teaming with the Super Phoenix Project https://superphoenix.org. Super Phoenix is an initiative to help homeless LGBTQIA and other marginalized kids who have been rejected or abandoned.
So many wonderful kids are forced to live on the streets, in group homes, or in shelters without any support system and with little or no hope for the future. Super Phoenix is an extension of the SuperPopDrop community, an NFT platform where the same creators behind the NFTs share their knowledge and experience with at-risk youth. Through the process of learning, Super Phoenix helps kids find their voice, self-worth, and acceptance. "I hope that Crypto Couture will inspire creativity and confidence for my fans to live their true authentic selves." Commented Miss J.
Miss J's Crypto Couture Digital Fashion designs are all original designs sketched by Miss J, translated into digital artwork by James Moritz, and manufactured by The Artists at the Atfluence Agency. These NFTs will be available for purchase starting March 24, 2022, on Decentralands Marketplace and Rarible.com.
The Zorro 14k Helmet wearable/NFT is created by Atfluence partner Ohzone Inc., using its patented 3DREALTM technology. The OhZone democratizes fashion by enabling IRL brands to deploy stunning 3D photorealistic visuals in the metaverse while retaining the quality and aesthetics that have heretofore only been possible in the real world.
Each Crypto Couture NFT is set to a Crypto Couture EDM Dance track created by Grammy award-winning music producer Leo Frappier, lyrics sung by Miss J and directed by collaboration artist James Moritz. Every NFT also comes with a downloadable version of the full-length song, plus a Video created by The Atfluence Agency and set to a 15 or 30-second mini version of this original song.
One "Golden Ticket NFT" will be available, which awards the owner a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to attend a New York Fashion Week Runway Show in real life with Miss J.
Crypto Couture has got it all, whether you're in it for the couture, the cause, or the experience.
Make sure to join the discord connect to Rarible to get your DCL avatar ready for the parties and events at Metaverse Fashion Week.
Crypto Couture Genesis Aurum Helmet by Zoro 14K