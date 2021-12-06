Innovative and Traditional Farming Practices Thriving at Borgo Pignano
Borgo Pignano was recently awarded its inaugural certification by Green Globe.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Borgo Pignano is a Tuscan estate with a rich history dating back to the 12th century. Its main building is an 18th century villa surrounded by traditionally planted English gardens overlooking pristine landscapes little changed since Renaissance times. The estate features 10 cottages or “Maisonettes” and 5 villas including “La Canonica” - a restored 13th century priest's house.
Borgo Pignano was recently awarded its inaugural certification by Green Globe. The property believes in the positive power of travel to enhance the environment, benefit local people, and to help protect natural and cultural heritage for future generations to enjoy the beauty and diversity of our planet.
Francesco Ascani, Chief Operating Officer at Borgo Pignano, explains the sustainability vision of the property.
Protecting Natural and Cultural Heritage
Borgo Pignano is located in a Natural Reserve which we control and manage. As a certified organic farm, we do not use fertilizers, pesticides or other chemicals, the perfect environment for biodiversity and for flora and fauna to flourish.
Our bee colonies are integral to Pignano’s eco-systems. Healthy bees are vital to the wellbeing of Borgo Pignano and, as bee colonies around the world collapse, we have taken huge steps to do everything possible to sustain them. We tend a broad cross-section of flowers and plants that attract bees to pollinate vegetables and fruit trees, and to produce the finest Millefiori flavoured honey. Guests are also invited to engage in bee keeping practices and learn traditional methods for extracting honey and beeswax while understanding the biological social structure linking the Queen bee, drones and worker bees.
Wherever possible, we protect and support our natural environment and use both innovative and traditional farming techniques. One of the most recent conservation projects started at Borgo Pignano is reintroducing the cultivation and growing of ancient heritage varieties of crops completely abandoned in the last few decades. The property also actively works on improving existing soil conditions and decreasing the need for irrigation. We have successfully experimented with swales, a natural system for retaining rainwater and preventing soil erosion – the first time this has been done in Tuscany. Pignano’s gardens are fed with filtered harvested rainwater, while natural and manmade lakes supply irrigation for the farmland.
Environmentally Friendly Practices
The sustainable infrastructure at Borgo Pignano provides the backbone for all our activities. The Villa, farmhouses and apartments have all been restored and decorated using environmentally friendly products and materials including locally sourced stone and reclaimed slate, organic plaster and eco-paints.
One of the main objectives of Borgo Pignano is to preserve ecosystems by using only eco- friendly cleaning products thereby reducing the usage of chemicals and plastic packaging. A state of art recycling system is also in place which differentiates waste materials prior to collection. To further minimize impacts, still and sparkling water for guests is provided in reusable stylish glass bottles and the bar only uses paper straws.
Direct Benefits to Local People
As Borgo Pignano is located in the centre of Tuscany, over 80% of staff are employed from within a 50km radius, including Volterra which is 15km away. Time and effort is dedicated to staff training as part of our commitment to teamwork development and to fulfil our guests’ needs. Induction training is organised for all new members, introducing them to the Borgo Pignano ethos which highlights the strong bond between Borgo Pignano and art, traditions, authenticity, natural and sustainable agriculture, care for the environment and natural wellbeing therapies. Borgo Pignano’s management ensures that the team continues to grow both as professional hospitality workers and as individuals. In addition, although most products used at the property are cultivated or produced onsite, any other products used are sourced locally providing a positive impact on the local economy and the community.
