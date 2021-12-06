Crossvale Sponsors Red Hat's Virtual Workshop on OpenShift Service Mesh

One of the nation’s niche consulting firms in rethinking digital transformation sponsored a unique workshop.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a global study (https://www.mckinsey.com/business-functions/operations/our-insights/the-automation-imperative) conducted by McKinsey & Co., 66 percent of businesses are piloting solutions to streamline and automate at least one business process. That’s why representatives with Crossvale are proud to announce that it recently sponsored Red Hat’s Virtual workshop on OpenShift Service Mesh.

Built on proven open-source technologies, Conor Brankin, CEO and visionary for Crossvale, explained that Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform lets you streamline and automate development processes and accelerate product life cycles by giving developers more control over their environment and a wider choice of tools and components.

During the virtual workshop geared toward developers, DevOps engineers, and application architects, attendees learned how OpenShift Service Mesh allows developers and IT staff to gain a deep understanding of their applications, and how to take an existing application and form a service mesh around its services to obtain such understanding.

The workshop revealed how developers can use the OpenShift service mesh to provide powerful visualization and control over their distributed microservice applications.

Crossvale, which recently achieved Microsoft Gold Partner Status within the Microsoft Azure ecosystem, is known for its work with integration platforms from Red Hat and hybrid cloud implementations with the Red Hat OpenShift product.

In addition to Crossvale sponsoring Red Hat's Virtual Workshop on OpenShift Service Mesh and achieving Microsoft Gold Partner Status within the Microsoft Azure ecosystem, Crossvale was also recently named Customer Solution Success Partner of the Year by Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open-source solutions. The award is part of the annual Red Hat North America Partner Awards, which aims to honor partners for continued efforts to support customers on the path to IT modernization and open hybrid cloud.

About Crossvale

Crossvale supports you in rethinking digital transformation. Our team provides expertise in every area to meet the needs of your modernization initiative.

