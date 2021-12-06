IADA: 2021 Shifts Firmly to a Preowned Aircraft Sellers’ Market
Organization Grows International Footprint
The year just ending distinguished itself by a feeding frenzy for well equipped, modern aircraft.”CORNELIUS, N.C., USA, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The year 2021 was a year of transition to an extremely strong sellers’ market for preowned business aircraft, as tracked closely by the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA).
— IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling
While IADA’s Fourth Quarter and Year-End Market Report won’t be released until January 2022, the first three quarters of 2020 were certainly transformative, as used business jet prices rose historically and available inventory withered away, just as dramatically. An early peak at the fourth quarter results reveals a continuation of that pattern.
"The year just ending distinguished itself by a feeding frenzy for well equipped, modern aircraft,” said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling.
“It will take some time for our OEM members to fill the pipeline fully with newly manufactured aircraft,” he added. "Moreover, demand is up from first-time new customers entering the marketplace for their own airplanes, aircraft charters and fractional aircraft, so 2022 will likely see a continuation of the trend at least for a while.”
IADA Exhibits at NBAA-BACE for First Time
Making a strong statement that the used business jet market is back from the early effects of the pandemic, IADA chose this fall to exhibit for the first time at the 2021 National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition held in Las Vegas.
Altogether, more than 80 IADA members, including dealers, OEMs, and products and services providers, participated in the activities of NBAA-BACE this year, exhibiting in a new 30’ by 40’ exhibit, specially designed for client meetings in private rooms for members. In addition, 15 IADA accredited dealers and 34 verified products and services companies conducted their own exhibits at NBAA-BACE.
30th Anniversary
In 2021, IADA commemorated its 30th anniversary. The organization that began as the National Aircraft Resale Association (NARA) to fight against untrustworthy aircraft dealers has undergone transformational changes and is still fighting for transparency and integrity in airplane deals.
In its 30th anniversary year, IADA was awarded an Aviation Week business aviation Laureate Award for introducing an accreditation program for aircraft dealers and a certification process for their brokers to promote competence and integrity in aircraft transactions
International Involvement & Growth
During the year, in addition to being a member of the NBAA, the organization began working with a number of internationally based business aviation organizations. Those include the Canadian Business Aviation Association, based in Ottawa, Ontario, and the European Business Aviation Association, based in Brussels, Belgium; IADA will soon announce membership in the European Business Aviation Association, based in Hong Kong.
Starling noted that 2021 was also a year of growth for IADA as it added several new U.S. and international IADA accredited aircraft dealers, a number of newly certified brokers and verified products and services members. The year will end with 47 accredited dealers (about six percent of all the worldwide business aircraft brokers) that actually sell more aircraft by dollar volume than the rest of the dealers combined.
IADA will end 2021 with seven of the world’s best OEMs as members, which manufacture new aircraft and also sell preowned aircraft. IADA’s 47 dealers employ certified brokers to sell used aircraft. With a number of newly added IADA Products and Services Members, they now total 69 verified members.
Leadership
Heading into 2022, IADA chose David Monacell as chairman of the board and Zipporah Marmor as vice chair. Monacell replaces outgoing Chairman Joe Carfagna, Jr., president and CEO of Leading Edge, who becomes chairman emeritus.
Chairman Monacell is a partner in CFSJets, based in Cornelius, NC. Vice-Chair Marmor is vice president, aircraft transactions at ACASS., in Montreal, Canada, with locations around the world. Rounding out the IADA officers are board secretary Toby Smith, vice president of JB&A Aviation, and treasurer Phil Winters, vice president - aircraft sales and charter management for Western Aircraft. In addition, serving as board members at large are Chief Operating Officer Peter Antonenko of Jetcraft, Chris Ellis, managing partner of Avpro, Inc. and Brad Harris, founder and CEO of Dallas Jet International.
AircraftExchange.com
A popular product of IADA is AircraftExchange, the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an accredited dealer. To earn accreditation, IADA dealers must meet our accreditation standards, receive sponsorship from current IADA Accredited Aircraft Dealers, and undergo a formal review process. IADA Accredited Aircraft Dealers agree to adhere to a code of ethics that ensures fully transparent transactions between IADA dealers aircraft buyers.
The AircraftExchange search portal enables organizations to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, aircraft class, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for some of the most popular aircraft manufacturers, including Embraer, Cessna, Bombardier, and Gulfstream jets. For more info about AircraftExchange.com, go to www.AircraftExchange.com.
About IADA
The International Aircraft Dealers Association is the collective force influencing and shaping the aircraft transaction industry. With accredited Dealers of all sizes, and dozens of verified Products and Services members skilled in aircraft transactions, IADA is the acknowledged leader in developing industry standards for efficient, effective and ethical business aircraft transactions.
Working for business aircraft owners globally, IADA provides a facility for professional standards, ethics and exchange of information among its members and to the public for the purpose of creating a more efficient market, facilitating transactions and providing transparency in transactions, thereby increasing business aircraft ownership and usage worldwide. For more info about IADA go to www//iada.aero.
