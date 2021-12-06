Submit Release
News Search

There were 81 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,282 in the last 365 days.

Lookout Issued For Missing Juvenile In Cecil County

Maryland State Police News Release

Hailey Smith, 9 years old

 

(North East, MD)— Maryland State Police are requesting the public’s help in their search for a nine-year-old girl who was last seen this morning in North East, Maryland.  

The missing girl is identified as Hailey Grace Smith, 9, of North East, MD. She is described as a white female, 4’0” tall and about 60 pounds with dark blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants and a red/pink shirt. Hailey was carrying a grey and pink bookbag, and wears a built-in retainer.

Hailey was last seen this morning at 7:00 a.m. in the area of Arrants Road in North East, Maryland in Cecil County. Anyone who may have seen Hailey or who has information about her location, is urged to contact TFC Zack Sarver at 410-996-7800.

The investigation continues…

 

CONTACT:     TFC Zack Sarver

                     Maryland State Police

                     Criminal Enforcement Division

                     410 996-7800

 

You just read:

Lookout Issued For Missing Juvenile In Cecil County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.