Lookout Issued For Missing Juvenile In Cecil County

December 5, 2021

Hailey Smith, 9 years old

(North East, MD)— Maryland State Police are requesting the public’s help in their search for a nine-year-old girl who was last seen this morning in North East, Maryland.

The missing girl is identified as Hailey Grace Smith, 9, of North East, MD. She is described as a white female, 4’0” tall and about 60 pounds with dark blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants and a red/pink shirt. Hailey was carrying a grey and pink bookbag, and wears a built-in retainer.

Hailey was last seen this morning at 7:00 a.m. in the area of Arrants Road in North East, Maryland in Cecil County. Anyone who may have seen Hailey or who has information about her location, is urged to contact TFC Zack Sarver at 410-996-7800.

The investigation continues…

CONTACT: TFC Zack Sarver

Maryland State Police

Criminal Enforcement Division

410 996-7800