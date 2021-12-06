Enavate Names Lori Frasier as New Chief People Officer
Our focus was to find a person that could take us to the next level of our empowerment journey. Lori has demonstrated success in positively impacting culture, engagement and optimization.”DENVER, CO, USA, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enavate, a Microsoft Dynamics Microsoft Gold Partner and NetSuite Solution Provider, strengthens its talent acquisition and growth capabilities with the addition of software and services veteran Lori Frasier as the company’s new Chief People Officer.
— Thomas Ajspur, Enavate CEO
Lori is an accomplished Human Resources, Operations and Strategy Executive with more than 25 years leading in high-growth environments. She has a passion for building and nurturing company cultures built on trust, inclusion and the development and celebration of individual and team strengths.
“Our focus was to find a person that could take us to the next level of our empowerment journey. Lori has demonstrated success in positively impacting culture, team member engagement and optimization in multiple companies,” said Enavate CEO Thomas Ajspur. “We are honored to have attracted a person with Lori’s background, experience and vision for Enavate.”
Lori was most recently the Chief Human Resources Officer for CPI Card Group. Beginning in 2019, Lori was responsible for developing and implementing enterprise people and workplace safety strategy for a national manufacturing workforce. This included leadership of COVID-19 preparedness and response; employee experience; organization design and effectiveness; strategic sourcing, recruitment and hiring, leadership and employee development; employee retention; compensation strategy; and total rewards and wellness programs.
“I was attracted to Enavate’s focus on people, culture, and its bold vision to be the worldwide leader in the Microsoft Dynamics SMB space,” said Frasier. “I’m looking forward to leading our Human Resources and Culture pod and helping Enavate and its team members flourish through change and rapid growth.”
Prior to CPI, Lori was with Key Equipment Finance serving as Senior Vice President, Strategy and Performance Management after having served there as SVP-Human Resources and Administration. Prior to joining Key, she held various positions of increasing responsibility in human resources and operations at First Data/Western Union.
Lori currently serves on the Advisory Board for Orion First Financial and the Board of Directors for Rocky Mountain Human Resources, People and Strategy. Previously, she served on the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) board of directors from 2016–2018 and is the founder and former chair of the ELFA Women’s Council. She also served on the Commuting Solutions Board of Directors for 10 years.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Colorado at Denver and Master of Business Administration from the University of Denver. She has also completed the University of Michigan’s Continuing Education, Strategic Human Resource Planning Program. She resides with her family in Littleton, Colorado.
About Enavate
Enavate is a technology company that transforms businesses and the lives they touch through services and solutions spanning industry, platform, and functionality. A Microsoft Gold Partner and NetSuite Solution Provider, the Enavate team of 450 professionals helps organizations get to the Cloud, maximize technology investments and drive new business. We cultivate a robust partner network to ensure availability of a broad range of solutions so we may meet client needs and exceed expectations. Enavate provides consulting, software implementations, systems upgrades, Cloud deployments and managed IT services to more than 3,500 clients across North America. Learn more about Enavate, our Vision 2024, our culture of empowerment, and fresh approach to helping companies innovate, grow and navigate change at www.enavate.com.
