eSports NFT Football Team Sells For A Record $250,000
NFT gaming platform, Zloadr, champions the cause as an eSports NFT football team sells for as high as $250,000LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There has been a steady increase in the demand for blockchain games in recent times, as more people, including gaming enthusiasts and investors, look to get into the fast-emerging space. Owning an eSports team is the new ego boost for wealthy NFT collectors wanting to own a one-off sports collectable. In a related development, the recent sale of the eSports NFT football team for as high as $250,000 has brought to bear the increasing popularity and acceptance of the concept, with the likes of Zloadr, creating an environment for anyone to be a part of the gaming revolution.
Recent reports have revealed that NFT games are the next big thing in the multi-billion-dollar industry. There has been an influx of a plethora of different esports developers looking to offer a blend of online gaming and blockchain by delivering NFT games. However, the concept has also been an avenue for high net worth NFT collectors to invest in the blockchain space by buying eSport teams and unique NFT players. The Zloadr community is practically championing the cause with the creation of the crypto premiership and the features of the competition.
The crypto premiership, which is scheduled to commence in 2022, will feature 20 teams, each of which consists of a minimum of five players. Each team have unique NFT players with attributes that can be harnessed to allow owners to compete favorably and edge their opponents. The catch for team owners is the opportunity to make some money in and outside of metaverse games and competitions through sponsorship deals.
Owning a team comes with a wide range of benefits, including earning from the sales of players. Team owners also get to earn from deals resulting from branding players' uniform Kits and jerseys that are sold via third-party outlets. They also enjoy a percentage of tickets and subscription sales generated from pay-per-view live matches, creating multiple streams of income from just owning a team, even with the littlest of involvement.
Zloadr is creating an opportunity for people to harness the benefits of owning any of the NFT teams and of course, players living on the blockchain. The Crypto Premiership 2022 allows teams to compete for a cash pool prize of $1,000,000, with proceedings to start on Saturday 22nd January, 2022.
For more information about how to own an NFT team and the crypto premiership by Zloadr, visit - https://www.zloadr.com/. Zloadr also has a growing online community on social media, including Twitter and Telegram.
Charlie Williams
Zloadr
support@zloadr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other