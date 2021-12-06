Zloadr Partners With Bookmakers To Bring Esport NFT Football Matches To Punters
Innovative NFT and eSports marketplace, Zloadr, announces partnership with betting firms to provide punters with an opportunity to stake on NFT football gamesLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zloadr is leaving no stone unturned to deliver opportunities for punters worldwide to place bets on eSport NFT football games, NFT teams, or NFT players.
eSport NFT game publisher, Zloadr, has recently announced a partnership with bookmakers such as SBet, Bcoin, and Tycoon Bet to allow punters to place bets on its catalogue of games and matches soon to kick-off, starting with the likes of the Crypto Premiership in 2022.
The global betting industry has evolved over the years, with the online segment of the market undoubtedly contributing immensely to the feats achieved in recent times. The esports industry has also helped to drive the betting industry, allowing enthusiasts of different types of games to put their “money where their mouth is.” However, Zloadr is looking to raise the bar by allowing punters to bet on esports, in this case, NFT football games, a feature that is seemingly unprecedented in the industry.
The decision to partner with SBet, Bcoin and Tycoon Bet was inspired by the desire to bridge the gap that exists in the industry, with millions of punters across the globe struggling to make money off esports NFT games. The three betting firms have become increasingly popular and accepted in the global betting industry for their reliability, user-friendly interface, instant withdrawal, and a plethora of other features. Consequently, it only makes sense for Zloadr to work alongside them as partners in the drive to disrupt the eSports NFT gaming industry.
The partnership will allow punters to place bets on more than 5,500 games and matches over the next 12 months and create opportunities for punters to maximise their winning potential. It also adds to the fun and excitement of the crypto premiership as hosted by Zloadr, with the platform providing a real-time fully-featured NFT football fixtures API.
For more information about how to bet in the crypto premiership and other initiatives from Zloadr, visit - https://www.zloadr.com/. Zloadr also has a growing online community on social media, including Twitter and Telegram.
