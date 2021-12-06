Zloadr Releases Match Fixtures For The Crypto Premiership 2022
Innovative NFT and eSports platform, Zloadr, announces the release of the first-of-its-kind blockchain-powered football competitionLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Zloadr team has announced the release of fixtures and schedules for their upcoming Crypto Premiership 2022. The competition will feature 20 NFT teams and 600 NFT unique players living on the blockchain, with each team competing for the ultimate prize of $1,000,000. According to organizers of the tournament, hostilities will commence on the 22nd of January, 2022, with all the teams slogging it out against their opponents.
Esports has practically disrupted the global gaming industry, going beyond events to share the spotlight with commerce and branding opportunities, and attracting major investors in different parts of the world. A recent report published by Statista revealed that despite the esports market generated revenues amounting to $957.50 million in 2019, with a projection that it will exceed $1.6 billion by 2024. The emergence of NFT and blockchain games will further drive the market and Zloadr is looking to champion the cause as substantiated by their soon-to-commence Crypto Premiership.
The fixtures of the tournament show that the NFT football competition will start on January and run through till June, 2022. The first-of-its-kind competition will offer a rewarding experience to players and the audience, with features and benefits that make it similar to major football tournaments across the globe.
Interested persons, including NFT buyers and even investors can be a part of the fun and excitement with an opportunity to earn the ultimate prize by owning a team. Each team currently costs $500, with owners also having an opportunity to earn ETH for participating in matches and competitions. Team ownership comes with a plethora of benefits and opportunities, including earning from tickets and subscription sales and sponsorship deals.
Player ownership is another feature of the competition, with owners fortifying their team to stand a chance of coming out tops against opponents. Players are allocated to an expert gamer who participates in live viewed games on the holder's behalf, with each player having individual characteristics and attributes. All ERC-721 players belong to a sponsored team and can be sold to another team to earn the NFT holder a share of the transfer fee. Players can be bought or transferred during the transfer window using $ZDR tokens.
For more information about the fixtures for the crypto premiership by Zloadr, visit - https://www.zloadr.com/. Zloadr also has a growing online community on social media, including Twitter and Telegram.
