Annual Christian Music Awards Opens Public Voting For 10th Year Nominating 84 Artists In 24 Categories
Live ceremony from Visible Music College in Memphis, TN scheduled for February 22, 2022.
The We Love Awards have always been about music discovery.”BOISE, ID, USA, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After celebrating its 20th Anniversary this past summer, Christian music site, NewReleaseToday (www.NewReleaseToday.com) is launching the 10th Annual WE LOVE CHRISTIAN MUSIC AWARDS (www.WeLoveAwards.com)–a celebration of the best Christian artists, albums and songs released in 2021.
— Kevin McNeese, founder of NewReleaseToday
NEEDTOBREATHE, Phil Wickham, Riley Clemmons and We Are Messengers are tied for the most nominations with five each, and Crowder follows closely behind with four nominations. Artists getting three nominations each include for KING & COUNTRY, Andy Mineo, MercyMe, Newsboys, Mike Donehey, Hollyn, Apollo LTD and CeCe Winans.
A total of 84 artists are nominated this year, 21 of which are independent artists, a significant differentiator from other Christian music awards. “The We Love Awards have always been about music discovery,” shares founder, Kevin McNeese. “If listeners are not discovering new artists to embrace and love, we’re not doing our job. A huge part of that is making sure all artists making faith-based music are considered and included. Our list of nominees represents that heart and we can’t wait for fans to embrace more artists that inspire and point to God’s Kingdom!”
Christian music fans will once again choose the winner from five nominees in all 24 categories including SONG OF THE YEAR, MALE and FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR and a new category for this cycle, LIVE ALBUM OF THE YEAR. Voting is now open through Friday, January 28, 2022 at www.WeLoveAwards.com.
For the second year in a row, APPLE MUSIC is partnering exclusively with The We Love Awards by featuring the official playlist in their Christian Music category. Fans can access the exclusive playlist at https://nrt.cc/10thWLAPlaylist.
Winners in all categories will be announced at a ceremony being broadcast live from Visible Music College in Memphis, TN on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 9PM EST/8PM CST. “We couldn’t be happier to host the We Love Christian Music Awards once again at our Memphis campus,” shares Visible Music College’s President, Ken Steorts. “It is a major highlight for our campus that welcomes students from all over the country who are studying to be artists, musicians, producers and managers in the Christian music industry.”
About NewReleaseToday:
NewReleaseToday (NRT), launched in August 2002, has become the largest Christian music and media site online, offering the most complete and up-to-date info on faith-based arts and entertainment. From album release dates to exclusive interviews to world premieres and Christian music news, NRT has become the go-to source for what's new in Christian music. www.NewReleaseToday.com
About Visible Music College:
Visible Music College is a global, spiritual community of musicians, technicians, business professionals, and educators serving the Church and society with collective energy and talent, fostering an environment of creativity, worship, and innovation in artistic endeavors for the glory of God. More information can be found at www.visible.edu.
