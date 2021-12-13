Matthew Keezer Visits Bhutan – Explore the Last Himalayan Kingdom
EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the many advantages of a vacation in Bhutan is the warmth of the people you will find there. This small country is found in between the republic of India and the republic of China. The temperatures there vary from hot and humid in the southern regions to much colder temperatures in the northern areas with snow-topped mountains. As you might imagine, this allows for a variety of outdoor activities that run the spectrum of summer to winter attractions all through the year. Because of this, Bhutan is known as a vacation spot that has something for everybody!
Matthew Keezer, a well-known travel expert, points out that each village in Bhutan has its own cultural celebrations that one is sure to enjoy and appreciate. For example, there is the religious festival of Tshechu, which is held annually. During this event, the local population dresses up in colorful clothing and come together at their closest temple or monastery. Here, you’ll find traditional dancing and shared meals consisting of; rice, pork, beef and other local cuisine favorites. This is a time of year in which friends and relatives become re-acquainted with one another. Visitors will find the cordial atmosphere enticing during these types of festivals.
Matthew Keezer also points out that Bhutan also caters to vacationers who are looking for a more exciting adventure, as well. For example, the rugged mountains of the Himalayas provide a hiking and climbing experience not to be forgotten. And for those who enjoy visiting picturesque regions of the world, you can do no better than the fantastic vistas that Bhutan has to offer. If an amazingly friendly population with a diverse list of attractions is your cup of tea – Bhutan is the place for you!
Things to do in Bhutan
Matthew Keezer wishes to point out that this can be a surprisingly friendly and, of course, highly enjoyable travel spot for those who are looking for a culturally diverse and exceptionally entertaining vacation that features:
∙Rinpung Dzong – This ancient fort was built in the 17th century in order to defend the country from invaders from Tibet. Here, those who enjoy viewing intricate architecture will marvel at its many paintings and Bhutanese motifs. There is also a priceless collection of costumes and masks along with an incredible and unique prayer wheel.
∙Dochula Pass – This location is considered to be one of the best tourist locations in all of Bhutan! This popular location offers an amazing view of the Himalayas. This area is the perfect location for those who wish to have a picnic lunch in one of the most photogenic regions of the world.
Matthew Keezer wants to let potential vacationers know that now is the best time to plan and make arrangement for your trip to Bhutan. This will ensure that you avoid the rush of other tourists to this highly popular vacation hot spot that is bound to come in the near future. Of course, Matthew Keezer also suggests that you follow the COVID restrictions that are in place at the time of your travel. These can be found on authorized government websites.
James Taylor
James Taylor
