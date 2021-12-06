Top Things to Do While on Vacation In Canary Islands – Travelling with Matthew Keezer
The Canary Islands are a Spanish archipelago located off the coast of northwest Africa. They are rugged volcanic isles famous for their black- and white-sand beaches. Although they are part of Spain, the Canary Islands are much closer to Africa than to Europe, which is why tourists shouldn't expect to find
bullfights and flamenco.
They can expect heaven in paradise located at the confluence of the tropical and subtropical climatic zones, which means that there is no bad time to visit the islands. The islands' location provides them with an almost ideal climate of perpetual spring. Plus, one thing is certain: the breathtaking archipelago will not bore anyone due to the abundance of activities and wonders to explore. Therefore, let us dive in and discover all that this earthly paradise has to offer!
Beaches of Gran Canaria
Gran Canaria's south coast is a near-constant succession of beautiful golden sand beaches. Maspalomas is the island's largest and most vibrant beach scene at any time of day or night. It is perhaps the most popular beach on the island, with bright umbrellas and a promenade lined with restaurants, cafés,
shops, and amusements.
Matthew Keezer recommends: "Enhance your Gran Canaria experience by visiting diving schools in Maspalomas, Playa Ingles, and several other locations, which also offer facilities for other water sports such as sailing and windsurfing. Additionally, make a point of visiting Arinaga's underwater park, located
north of Playa de San Agustin."
Dolphin and Whale Watching in Tenerife
The Atlantic sea off the coast of Tenerife is famous for its whales and dolphins, and a whale watching cruise is a popular family activity on the island. On boat excursions departing from various harbors, you can spot whales and observe pods of dolphins cavorting – up to five different species. Numerous cruises include a swim or snorkel stop at a secluded bay.
Matthew Keezer recommends: "The braver ones, especially those who like closer wildlife experience, should check out the fabled tours for kayaker and divers."
Santa Cruz de Tenerife
Santa Cruz is home to the best shopping on Tenerife and the Canaries' most famous event, the annual carnival, which features lavish parades, shows, and extravagant costumes. Apart from that, Tenerife's capital is a vibrant and attractive city, highlighted by some outstanding architectural attractions such as the Auditorio de Tenerife, an opera house, and other cultural highlights, including the Museum of Fine Arts excellent collections.
Matthew Keezer recommends: "A must-see attraction in Santa Cruz is without a doubt the fascinating Museum of Nature and Man, where you can learn about the island's volcanic history and the indigenous peoples of Tenerife prior to the arrival of European settlers."
Travels and vacations are supposed to be the most unforgettable experiences in life. With that in mind, Matthew Keezer urges all those planning to visit the Canary Islands during the COVID-19 pandemic to stay safe by following the protocols. He also reminds everyone to keep an eye on local news and government announcements, as travel and stay regulations are subject to change at any time.
James Taylor
