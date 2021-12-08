Top Things To Do While On Vacation In Milos, Greece – Travelling With Matthew Keezer
which was the largest port in the Aegean at the time.
The island's geology has resulted in coastal sights such as Sarakiniko and Kleftiko, as well as the kind of beaches that can make anyone gasp. With an abundance of fascinating places to visit, the island is certain to make any vacation truly magical. Therefore, let us investigate the best things to do in Milos.
Kleftiko
Kleftiko is one of Greece's most photographed natural wonders, located in the southwestern corner of Milos. After a short sail from Adamas's port, visitors will be greeted by an arena of white cliffs and outcrops punctuated by caves and natural arches.
Matthew Keezer recommends: "The name 'Kleftiko' derives from the Greek word for "to steal," and refers to a time when pirates camped out in these caves. So, enjoy every moment of this trip as Kleftiko is truly one of the world's prettiest natural wonders."
Sarakiniko
Sarakiniko is another location on Milos that photographs cannot do justice to, and that must be experienced in person to appreciate the place's therworldly beauty. The crystalline, blue-green sea and wind created the alien environment on the island's north coast by shaping bone-white volcanic rocks
into sinuous humps and columns.
Matthew Keezer recommends: "Enjoy the moon-like scenery and explore long, shallow inlet with a beach at one end where you can sunbathe and dive into the water."
Catacombs and Ancient Theatre of Milos
Comparable to Rome's catacombs and Jerusalem's Mount of Olives, this network of underground galleries near Trypiti is a first-century Christian burial site that was rediscovered in 1840. Only two short sections are accessible, but this is more than enough to get a sense of the place and decipher 2,000-
year-old inscriptions on the walls.
A theatre with tiers of pristine Parian marble seats facing the natural harbour and the dark outline of the hills on the west side is less than 200 meters from the Catacombs. The theatre was hewn from the hill and belonged to the ancient town of Klima. It was built in Hellenistic times in the third century BC and
rebuilt after the Athenians destroyed the city in Roman times.
Matthew Keezer recommends: "Remember to check the acoustics and look for faint remnants of ancient Klima's walls and towers nearby."
Travels and vacations are supposed to be the most unforgettable experiences in life. With that in mind, Matthew Keezer urges all those planning to visit Milos during the COVID-19 pandemic to stay safe by following the protocols. He also reminds everyone to keep an eye on local news and government
announcements, as travel and stay regulations are subject to change at any time.
