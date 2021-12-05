Private Jet Card Comparisons adds Caribbean, Mexico, Hawaii private jet pricing search feature
Subscribers of Private Jet Card Comparisons can now search for programs with fixed pricing to the Caribbean, Mexico, Hawaii, and for Transatlantic flights
Many private jet flyers are surprised to learn jet cards are not a one size fits all solution. For your home in Florida, you have a convertible and an SUV for your place in the Mountains.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finding the right private jet membership for travel to the Caribbean, Mexico, Hawaii, and other international destinations just became easier for paid subscribers of Private Jet Card Comparisons.
— Doug Gollan, Editor-in-Chief, Private Jet Card Comparisons
The buyer's guide to jet card programs has added filters enabling subscribers to easily search for options that offer fixed or capped one-way pricing to the Caribbean, Mexico, Hawaii, in both the U.S. and Europe, and for Transatlantic flights.
One-way pricing means users only pay for the time they are in the aircraft. In other words, flyers know what they will be charged for flights when they buy into the program.
While many programs offer fixed/capped pricing within the Continental U.S., members are charged dynamic charter pricing for traveling beyond 200 nautical miles of the coastline. That means prices vary by trip, and the provider must include the cost of repositioning the aircraft.
Unless the flyer returns within a day or two, their charges reflect the cost of flying the airplane back to its base empty after they are dropped off and flying it empty to pick them up. One-way pricing eliminates those expenses.
The easy-to-use filters enable subscribers to identify programs that offer one-way fixed pricing on these popular routes: additional information details surcharges and extra fees associated with these flights.
With jet card contracts running over 30 pages long, it's a devil in the details purchase. Subscribing to Private Jet Card Comparisons makes comparing programs easy.
Moreover, subscribers who travel outside the Continental U.S. several times a year or fly over 40 hours annually often find it makes sense to have multiple memberships.
"Many private jet flyers are surprised to learn memberships are not a one size fits all solution. It's like cars, and for your home in Florida, you have a convertible and an SUV for your place in the Mountains. We help subscribers identify which solutions, from jet sharing and on-demand charter to jet cards, memberships, and fractional ownership, make the most sense for their unique flying needs," said Doug Gollan, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Private Jet Card Comparisons.
Best private jet memberships
Private Jet Card Comparisons enables subscribers to compare over 250 programs in minutes so they can find the providers and specific offerings that best suit their needs.
Earlier this year, the website added comparisons of carbon offsetting, cryptocurrency acceptance, and discounted empty legs.
From its launch in 2017, Private Jet Card Comparisons has enabled subscribers to save days and hours of research by gathering over 40,000 data points in spreadsheet form, allowing them to compare providers and programs by criteria that impact choice:
- Safety – Aircraft and Operator Sourcing Standards, and Pilot Experience
- Pricing – Purchase Price, Hourly Rates, Long-Flight Discounts, and Pricing Methodology
- Flexibility – Lead time for Reservations and Cancellations, Applicable Aircraft, Seating Capacity, and Service Area
- Stability – Ownership, Company History, Headcount, Refund Options, and Escrow Account Options
- Aircraft Type – Search by Cabin Category or Specific Aircraft Type, including the ability to upgrade or downgrade based on your needs for that trip
- Details That Matter – Insurance, WiFi, Pets Policies, Service Recovery, Initiation Fees, Annual and Monthly Dues, CPI Escalators, Fuel Surcharges, De-icing, and Peak Day Charges, Taxi Time, Segment, and Daily Minimums, Roundtrip Discounts
- And much more…
In total, subscribers can compare over 65 factors that influence selection.
A full year's subscription, including a custom analysis to identify the best private aviation options, is $250. Gift subscriptions are also available.
Doug Gollan
Private Jet Card Comparisons
+1 917-328-6518
email us here