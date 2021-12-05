Submit Release
Road closure 89 NB and SB MM 18/6 passing lanes

 

 

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

I 89 NB and SB passing lanes near MM 18/6 in Royalton will be closed  and now down to one lane only until further notice due to a motor vehicle crash. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate.  Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.

 

Please drive carefully.

 

 

