Middlesex Barracks/ Burglary
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A304812
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 12/5/2021 @ 0203 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: East Warren Road, Waitsfield, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Bryan C. Simons
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Castleton, VT
VICTIM: Heath Galloway
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks received a report of a suspicious male on East Warren Road in Waitsfield, VT. Multiple 911 calls indicated that the male was yelling and had tried to gain entry to at least two separate residences. Troopers responded to the scene, located the male, and identified him as Bryan Simons. Simons displayed signs of impairment and was ultimately taken into custody for the aforementioned charge before being transported to the Middlesex Barracks for processing. Simons was later released with a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division on December 6th, 2021.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/6/21 @ 12:30pm
COURT: Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Jacob Fox
Vermont State Police
Middlesex Barracks
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
P:(802)229-9191
F:(802)229-2648