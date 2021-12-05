Middlesex Barracks/ Burglary

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A304812

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 12/5/2021 @ 0203 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: East Warren Road, Waitsfield, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Bryan C. Simons

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Castleton, VT

VICTIM: Heath Galloway

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks received a report of a suspicious male on East Warren Road in Waitsfield, VT. Multiple 911 calls indicated that the male was yelling and had tried to gain entry to at least two separate residences. Troopers responded to the scene, located the male, and identified him as Bryan Simons. Simons displayed signs of impairment and was ultimately taken into custody for the aforementioned charge before being transported to the Middlesex Barracks for processing. Simons was later released with a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division on December 6th, 2021.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/6/21 @ 12:30pm

COURT: Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Jacob Fox

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

P:(802)229-9191

F:(802)229-2648

E: Jacob.Fox@vermont.gov