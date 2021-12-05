Crypto Curious: The Plan by Dan Hollings (Passive Income Crypto Machine) Launches Official Program

Long term bull market predictions for a once in a 1,000 year opportunity. Lear how to profit from crypto volatility with The Plan. These bots make money off the volatility of the crypto market with a set & forget system that takes very little time.

YOKOHAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN, December 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imagine if you knew a special formula that takes less than 5 minutes to initiate, even less to monitor, and starts generating passive income almost instantly... This is what The Plan teaches and is why people mistakenly think "This sounds too good to be true." but the truth may surprise you.HOW THE GRID BOT STRATEGY WORKSThe basic concept is that crypto bots are constructed to carry out high-frequency trading in the crypto market. If you're still confused, you're not alone so here is a closer look.Crypto bots are nothing more than code with instructions, which are also called automations. The automation is a prewritten code that has been instructed to buy a particular cryptocurrency at a particular price, and then sell it off at another price. Each time a buy or sell is executed, it's automatically replaced with new instructions and it carries on and on.This "set & forget" system has crytpo bots busily wiggling around gobbling up profits for you while you're out living your life. It's not a question of being too good to be true, it's simply automation.IS IT TOO LATE TO GET INTO CRYPTO?There is a lot more to crypto than just Bitcoin, which happens to be on sale again at the time of this writing. The top 100 crypto coins are what would be considered the blue-chip coins and the thousands of coins that are not yet rated, or rank over 1,000 are more like "penny stocks" that we're not sure if they are going to make it or not, so the risk level is substantially higher.There is clearly a range of risk that a person can invest in, and all cryptocurrency coins are not created equal.Crypto today is still widely considered a ground floor opportunity despite the fact that one Bitcoin will run you about $50k at the time of this writing. The single largest holder of Bitcoin in the world; Michael Saylor of MicroStrategy (who owns 17,732 Bitcoins) recently told Tom Bilyeu of Impact Theory that he thinks "This is a once in a 1,000 year opportunity."In other words, it's not too late to invest in crypto. (Not by a long shot.)HOW CAN PEOPLE INVEST IN CRYPTO?There are many ways but here are the three easiest and most popular.#1 Hand your money over to a slick talker who will invest it on your behalf. These schemes go under various names such as investment pools, pump and dump schemes, ICOs (initial coin offerings) etc. Turning over capital to a 3rd party to manage for you rarely ends well for the investor. Most of these scenarios are scams and they prey on people's fear of missing out.Keep your money safe and under your own control because the crypto market is unregulated which means it's rife with con artists.#2 Buy some crypto and hold on to it (aka HODL). This is a valid option and is certainly a better choice than going with a 3rd party, but it's still limited. HODLing is basically a buy-and-hold strategy of timing the market which is notoriously hard to do.The main drawback to this method is that one's capital is sitting off on the sidelines and is not doing anything to improve your life today.#3 Using the grid bot strategy mentioned above to profit from the volatility of the crypto market using a set & forget system that requires very little time.The grid bots get programmed with instructions that they execute multiple times a day, and the profits are sent to your wallet each and every time it makes one. There is no waiting for an investment to mature or a minimum investment period before you can withdraw.Those profits are paid out instantly and the crypto bot will keep on running and generating more, making this the safest and most lucrative way to invest crypto today, despite the fact that investing in cryptocurrencies is considered high risk and people should not invest money they can not afford to lose.HOW DOES THE PLAN TEACH GRID BOT TRADING?The Plan is 6 video sessions that are taught by Dan Hollings, the man who cracked the crypto code. He spent 3 years and $5 million dollars to find the sweet spot for this strategy and now he is teaching it to the world with his program. Grid bot trading might be new to you, however, it has been around for a while and many investors are using this strategy on their own, hoping to strike a vein of gold.What makes The Plan such a good option for would-be investors is that for a very reasonable enrollment fee ($3,497) people will learn the right way to execute this strategy along with the "sweet spot settings" that Dan discovered throughout his years of trial and error, and millions lost testing theories.Taking this training and using this specific strategy is the fastest way to start profiting from grid bot trading without wasting the time and money Dan already paid to discover this formula.Interested parties can click here to watch a limited-time free training by Dan Hollings where he explains this strategy in detail.DISCLAIMER: This is not investment advice or financial advice. Investing In crypto is considered risky and you can lose money, so only invest what you can afford to lose. Investors should "do your own research" (DYOR) and consult a licensed professional in your jurisdiction. I do not work for The Plan or its associates, I am an independent affiliate and the opinions expressed here are my own. I may receive referral payments if you click on links in this article.

