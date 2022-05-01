Cryptocurrency For Beginners Just Got Easier For Members Of Dan Hollings The Plan Who Are Learning Crypto Trading

Part 3 of 5 The Best Crypto Trading Strategy to Make Smart Passive Income Using a Set & Forget Method That Thrives on Crypto Volatility Learn How To Profit From Crypto Volatility With The Plan For a Limited Time You Can Get a Copy of The Crypto Security Check List For The Most Current Tips & Best Practices to Keep Your Identity & Crypto Safe Online

5-part series: Crypto For Beginners was just released explaining What is Crypto? How to Invest in Crypto? Why Crypto Bot Trading? Top Crypto Security Tips...

YOKOHAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN, May 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- If you have ever wondered what is cryptocurrency, or what is the best crypto to invest in, this 5-part video mini-series was made for you. In reality, it was made to lift the veil on cryptocurrency investing so that nervous newbies could get the condensed, yet necessary knowledge they need to know, all in one fast - convenient place.This series is presented by Heather Farrell, The Expat Entrepreneur who among other things is a crypto enthusiast, investor, and advocate of The Plan by Dan Hollings Heather Farrell explains "I was a bet-1 student of The Plan from June 2021 and before I took that training I knew exactly -nothing- about crypto. I paid for the program and once I completed the training I followed Dan Hollings crypto recommendations and invested my money into several crypto trading bots. Between then and now there were many stumbling blocks and 'missing pieces' that I figured out along the way and at some point, I decided to make this short, helpful series for other nervous newbies out there!"The world of cryptocurrency investing can seem like a huge, multi-level shelving unit from IKEA that shows up with instructions in another language. For most of us, the early days of first learning about crypto, Bitcoin, Blockchain, exchanges, gas fees, cold wallets, high-interest savings vaults, NFTs (and the list goes on) were confusing and left us wondering if this was really worth the effort?The answer is yes, without a doubt, and here's why.Today, crypto investors are still considered early adopters and that means we have a L-O-N-G way to go with this asset class and that is exciting. In reality, there are really not many times in one's life that a genuine opportunity presents itself before the ship has sailed.....That is reason number one (summary: you can make A LOT of money). Reason number two is that it's far enough along now that the tools you need to actually figure out how to invest in crypto (and make money) are already in place which means that you don't have to figure everything out on your own.That is huge.But things are set to change fast and as each day goes by, the potential returns you stand to make from investing in crypto will be less than yesterday. There is still a huge projected increase, but it also means that there has never been a better time to get in than right now (especially while the market is low).The Crypto For Beginner series:Part 2 - How To Invest In CryptocurrencyPart 3 - Best Crypto To Invest InPart 4 - Cryptocurrency SecurityPart 5 - Crypto FAQEach video is approx. 30 minutes long and can easily be sped up. The series was designed and recorded for busy beginners who are just eeking out enough time to find and learn the info they need to know.For a limited time, interested parties can also get a free copy of the Crypto Security Check List. This is an essential tool for anyone looking to invest in crypto, to quickly learn the most current tips and best practices for 2022 to keep your identity and crypto protected online.Tip #1: Avoid crypto scams! There are several common scams to be on the lookout for and protect yourself against. Don't wander into crypto land without knowing what to watch out for and how to stay safe.There is absolutely no question, there is a lot to learn for the crypto newbie but it beats looping the "New Releases" section on Netflix and is sure to be a whole lot more fruitful as well.Stay safe out there!Heather FarrellThe Expat EntrepreneurDISCLAIMER: The information provided on this channel does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, trading advice, or any other sort of advice and it should not be treated as such. This content is for educational & entertainment purposes only and there are no recommendations that any specific cryptocurrency should be bought, sold, or held, or that any crypto investment should be made. The Crypto market is a high risk, with high-risk and people must "Do Your Own Research" (DYOR). Readers should consult a professional financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Links on this page may be affiliate links which means if you click them we may receive a commission for referring you to a product or service – at no extra cost to you.

Crypto For Beginners 5-Part Series Keep Your Crypto & Identity Safe