Arrest Made in an Assault With Intent to Kill Offense: Unit Block of Elmira Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in an Assault With Intent to Kill offense that occurred on Friday, December 3, 2021, in the Unit block of Elmira Street, Southwest.

 

At approximately 11:27 am, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, members located an adult female, inside of a residence, suffering from apparent trauma. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries. The suspect was arrested by responding officers.

 

On Friday, December 3, 2021, 66 year-old Michael Garrett, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill. The detectives’ investigation revealed that this offense was domestic in nature.

 

