Loclweb launches Loclmark to automate local marketing for small business
Loclmark is a local marketing automation tool that saves small business owners hundreds of hours a year and makes their local marketing efforts stretch further.
Because small businesses rely so much on search engines for customers, local marketing automation is essential in order to improve ranking in search engines.”CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loclweb is launching Loclmark, the local marketing automation platform that saves small business owners hundreds of hours every year and makes their local marketing efforts stretch further.
— Nick Leffler
People now find businesses by searching for them online, even locally. They also want to learn about businesses from others through reviews even if they have received a personal recommendation. That's why we've created a tool specifically for local small businesses. Loclmark helps small business owners save time and increase the effectiveness of their local marketing with local marketing automation. Our goal is to help more businesses reach their customers and build trust quicker by automating redundant tasks that are better performed by automation.
Nick Leffler of Loclweb says: "because small businesses rely so much on search engines for customers, local marketing automation is essential in order to improve ranking in search engines."
When a small business uses Loclmark they will save time and increase effectiveness in local marketing. It's a more precise way to synchronize business information across the internet and generate more reviews. A business owner can expect to save dozens of hours each month. Not only will business owners save time, but they will also generate more and better reviews than ever before. All parts of the review generation process, including followups are completely automated.
The new product has one dashboard where users can update their business information. This information is then pushed out to dozens of local business directories, making it easy to manage all business information from one location, ensuring accuracy and simplicity. It also allows users to create a unique email or text campaign to generate reviews with followups as well. The user simply has to enter the customer's email address or text number and the entire review generation process is automated for the most important review location for your business. There are also automation processes for Google Business Profile posts as well as in-depth analytics for listings, reviews, and search ranking.
Loclmark is an all-in-one local marketing automation platform that, unlike other tools that only accomplish one task and cost more money. It's a tool that makes it easy to manage absolutely everything for local marketing and improve every aspect of a local business marketing strategy.
Based in California just outside of Sacramento, Loclweb is a local small business marketing agency, that helps local small business owners to have an impressive presence online that gets their business in front of more customers searching in their local area.
Loclweb makes it easier than ever to have a fast and managed professional website that actually works and plans to build a streamlined local marketing strategy that helps local small businesses without the burden of large expenses or services that don't work.
Loclweb reduces the cost and skills needed by the business owner for a small business to have a professional website that is built to rank in local searches.
To find out more, visit www.loclweb.com or follow on https://twitter.com/loclweb
For more information, contact: Nick Leffler, hi@loclweb.com
Download Photography: https://www.loclweb.com/logos/
About Loclweb
Loclweb is a local small business marketing agency based in California just outside of Sacramento. Led by Nick Leffler it helps local small business owners to have an impressive presence online that gets their business in front of more customers searching in their local area. Loclweb makes it easier than ever to have a fast and managed professional website that actually works. So far, it has helped dozens of local small businesses take advantage of the internet to bring in more local customers.
Nick Leffler
Loclweb
+1 916-542-2575
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Loclmark Demo - Local Marketing Automation Software