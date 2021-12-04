Master Artist Frans Frengen Exhibiting his artwork at Spectrum Miami Art Fair

To Eternity by Frans Frengen Rebuilt Space, Black and White with Blobs of Paint by Frans Frengen

Master Artist Frans Frengen showcasing at the ArtTour International Magazine's Booth 503 of Spectrum Miami.

The only advantage of contemporary art is that it does not have to show what contemporary art was.” — Frans Frengen

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, December 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The art world comes to Miami this week, and Spectrum Miami shines a light on the most relevant art in the world, with both international and local artists gracing its gallery walls. Spectrum features Frans Frengen from Belgium, with his mesmerizing artworks at the ArtTour International Magazine's Booth, and the public is enjoying a feast to the eyes. His works are causing a significant impact.

Frans Frengen is one of the foremost genuine modern specialists to develop on the scene, developing a work process as interesting as his work of art. He considered painting and drawing beneath unmistakable specialists before securing the signature "Imagine" method that shapes the premise for much of his work.

He brought the correct cinders into the magnificence of his work. Making craftsmanship with ashes and sediment, paints with fire, and introducing smoke shows us that magnificence, trust, and rebuilding come from the ashes. For a world enduring wild, fierce blazes, systemic prejudice, and sexual orientation disparity, Frengen brings vision and trust with his work. Inspired by this technique of using real fire, ashes, and soot, honest conversations around environmental conservation have been ignited, bringing into view so much that our world is suffering a loss.

Despite the bold, thick lines, smudgy appearance, and simple nature of Frengen's drawings and paintings, they are still highly detailed and reveal the artist's deep level of skill and technique.

Arttour International Magazine announced its participation at Spectrum Miami Art Fair with a display of an exclusive selection of contemporary artists from around the world and a projection of the Arttour International TV Shows and Digital Exhibition at Booth #503.

In the words of ATIM CEO, Viviana Puello "The best thing about attending art fairs is meeting artists in person and feeling their passion for art! Everyone needs an escape from their daily routines- In today's busy world, it has become increasingly difficult to slow down and take a break from your typical routine. Art plays an important role in reflection and contemplating your next move to live's important decisions.

That's why ArtTour International was created: to help support and grow art culture around the globe by providing Artists with better exposure and opportunities that otherwise would be impossible to obtain alone. Art will always remain an essential component in our lives as it allows us to see beyond just what we see with our eyes; there are many worlds within one work of art!" said Puello. We're excited to bring Frans Frengen to our booth. "Concluded Puello.

