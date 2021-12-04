Marian Adcock Exhibiting Nature-Inspired Words at Spectrum Miami Art Fair

Orchids by Marian Adcock

Orchids by Marian Adcock

Day Lilies by Marian Adcock

Day Lilies by Marian Adcock

Marian Adcock's Nature-Inspired Works showcased at the ArtTour International Magazine's Booth 503 of Spectrum Miami.

My style of painting plant life is known as botanical art or illustration and now is occasionally referred to as contemporary botanical”
— Marian Adcock

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, December 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The art world comes to Miami this week, and Spectrum Miami shines a light on the most relevant art in the world, with both international and local artists gracing its gallery walls. Spectrum features Marian Adcock from the US, with her mesmerizing artworks at the ArtTour International Magazine's Booth, and the public is enjoying a feast to the eyes. Her works are causing a significant impact.

Marian Adcock is an award-winning botanical craftsman and creature portraitist. She investigates the sensitive structure of blossoms and creatures through fine-line etching, writes and ink drawings, and watercolors.

Marian Adcock depictions are ordinarily 11"x14", 14"x17", or 27"x23". All her works of art have been professionally filtered and are accessible to create items. Products include museum-quality initial prints in changing measurements, notecards, placemats, bookmarks, computer mouse cushions, and coasters.

Arttour International Magazine announced its participation at Spectrum Miami Art Fair with a display of an exclusive selection of contemporary artists from around the world and a projection of the Arttour International TV Shows and Digital Exhibition at Booth #503.

In the words of ATIM CEO, Viviana Puello "The best thing about attending art fairs is meeting artists in person and feeling their passion for art! Everyone needs an escape from their daily routines- In today's busy world, it has become increasingly difficult to slow down and take a break from your typical routine. Art plays an important role in reflection and contemplating your next move to live's important decisions.

That's why ArtTour International was created: to help support and grow art culture around the globe by providing Artists with better exposure and opportunities that otherwise would be impossible to obtain alone. Art will always remain an essential component in our lives as it allows us to see beyond just what we see with our eyes; there are many worlds within one work of art!" said Puello. We're excited to bring Marian Adcock to our booth. "Concluded Puello.

To learn more about ArtTour International Magazine's Spectrum Miami Exhibit, visit www.arttourinternational.com and visit the Spectrum Miami Catalog. Or follow ATIM on Facebook and Instagram @arttourinternational.

Viviana Puello-Grimandi
ArtTour International Magazine
9293517934
viviana@arttourinternational.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Marian Adcock Exhibiting Nature-Inspired Words at Spectrum Miami Art Fair

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Viviana Puello-Grimandi
ArtTour International Magazine
9293517934 viviana@arttourinternational.com
Company/Organization
ArtTour International Magazine
988 Columbus Ave
New York, New York, 10025
United States
+1 800-807-1167
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Viviana Puello is an award-winning artist, writer, coach, Founder/CEO of ArtTour International—a revolutionary multimedia platform dedicated to promoting artists worldwide. As CEO, she has expanded the platform to include print and digital publications, an award-winning TV show, and more! Most recently the New York weekly listed Viviana as one of the Top 10 Female Entrepreneurs in 2020.

More about Viviana

More From This Author
Master Artist Frans Frengen Exhibiting his artwork at Spectrum Miami Art Fair
Marian Adcock Exhibiting Nature-Inspired Words at Spectrum Miami Art Fair
Sveta Long's works making noise at Spectrum Miami Art Fair
View All Stories From This Author