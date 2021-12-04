Marian Adcock Exhibiting Nature-Inspired Words at Spectrum Miami Art Fair

Orchids by Marian Adcock Day Lilies by Marian Adcock

Marian Adcock's Nature-Inspired Works showcased at the ArtTour International Magazine's Booth 503 of Spectrum Miami.

My style of painting plant life is known as botanical art or illustration and now is occasionally referred to as contemporary botanical” — Marian Adcock

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, December 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The art world comes to Miami this week, and Spectrum Miami shines a light on the most relevant art in the world, with both international and local artists gracing its gallery walls. Spectrum features Marian Adcock from the US, with her mesmerizing artworks at the ArtTour International Magazine's Booth, and the public is enjoying a feast to the eyes. Her works are causing a significant impact.

Marian Adcock is an award-winning botanical craftsman and creature portraitist. She investigates the sensitive structure of blossoms and creatures through fine-line etching, writes and ink drawings, and watercolors.

Marian Adcock depictions are ordinarily 11"x14", 14"x17", or 27"x23". All her works of art have been professionally filtered and are accessible to create items. Products include museum-quality initial prints in changing measurements, notecards, placemats, bookmarks, computer mouse cushions, and coasters.

Arttour International Magazine announced its participation at Spectrum Miami Art Fair with a display of an exclusive selection of contemporary artists from around the world and a projection of the Arttour International TV Shows and Digital Exhibition at Booth #503.

In the words of ATIM CEO, Viviana Puello "The best thing about attending art fairs is meeting artists in person and feeling their passion for art! Everyone needs an escape from their daily routines- In today's busy world, it has become increasingly difficult to slow down and take a break from your typical routine. Art plays an important role in reflection and contemplating your next move to live's important decisions.

That's why ArtTour International was created: to help support and grow art culture around the globe by providing Artists with better exposure and opportunities that otherwise would be impossible to obtain alone. Art will always remain an essential component in our lives as it allows us to see beyond just what we see with our eyes; there are many worlds within one work of art!" said Puello. We're excited to bring Marian Adcock to our booth. "Concluded Puello.

