Carol Levin Exhibits Artwork at Spectrum Miami Art Fair

Butterfly Girl by Carol Levin on Exhibit at Spectrum Miami Booth #503 Speed Race by Carol Levin Admission for 3 by Carol Levin

Carol Levin's works showcasing at the ArtTour International Magazine's Booth 503 of Spectrum Miami are causing quite an impact.

Art has always in one way or another been my way of communicating with the world.” — Carol Levin

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, December 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The art world comes to Miami this week, and Spectrum Miami shines a light on the most relevant art in the world, with both international and local artists gracing its gallery walls. Spectrum features Carol Levin from the US, with her mesmerizing artworks at the ArtTour International Magazine's Booth, and the public is enjoying a feast to the eyes. Her works are causing a significant impact.

Carol Levin has exhibited her artwork all over, from London to New York City, and now she's exhibiting at Spectrum Miami Art Fair, bringing all of her talents under one roof.

Carol Levin is photographing various single images, and her goal is to capture and recreate these images by fusing them graphically and presenting them in a new light. The inspiration and challenge always are to observe and photograph objects, people, and places, reconstruct them, and create a unique piece of art for others to enjoy.

Arttour International Magazine announced its participation at Spectrum Miami Art Fair with a display of an exclusive selection of contemporary artists from around the world and a projection of the Arttour International TV Shows and Digital Exhibition at Booth #503.

In the words of ATIM CEO, Viviana Puello "The best thing about attending art fairs is meeting artists in person and feeling their passion for art! Everyone needs an escape from their daily routines- In today's busy world, it has become increasingly difficult to slow down and take a break from your typical routine. Art plays an important role in reflection and contemplating your next move to live's important decisions.

That's why ArtTour International was created: to help support and grow art culture around the globe by providing Artists with better exposure and opportunities that otherwise would be impossible to obtain alone. Art will always remain an essential component in our lives as it allows us to see beyond just what we see with our eyes; there are many worlds within one work of art!" said Puello. We're excited to bring Carol Levin to our booth. "Concluded Puello.

To learn more about ArtTour International Magazine's Spectrum Miami Exhibit, visit www.arttourinternational.com and visit the Spectrum Miami Catalog. Or follow ATIM on Facebook and Instagram @arttourinternational.