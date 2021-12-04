Sveta Long's works making noise at Spectrum Miami Art Fair

Designs by Sveta Long Designs by Sveta Long Designs by Sveta Long

Sveta Long's works showcasing at the ArtTour International Magazine's Booth 503 of Spectrum Miami are causing quite an impact.

For years, I have imagined my artwork painted on a variety of garments. Finally, this idea came to life. I now have shoes, dresses, scarves, shirts, and jackets, and I love them!” — Sveta Long

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, December 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The art world comes to Miami this week, and Spectrum Miami shines a light on the most relevant art in the world, with both international and local artists gracing its gallery walls. Spectrum features Sveta Long from the US, with her mesmerizing artworks at the ArtTour International Magazine's Booth, and the public is enjoying a feast to the eyes. Her works are causing a great impact.

Award-winning Artist and entrepreneur Sveta Long is also a community activist, educator, and role model. With an artistic background heavily inspired by her native Russia, it's no surprise that she has been successful on the ArtTour International circuit.

Sveta Long's artistic techniques are a unique craft; she takes us into an imaginative world of play and craftsmanship, drawing intricate lines, flowers, faces, and mermaids that catch the light to shimmer on vases, plates, fabrics, and eggs. She also incorporates kitchen appliances such as plates, cups, utensils, and various objects to depict her abstract world. She loves everything that shimmer and brings her fresh new style to numerous subjects. Sveta Long recreates well-known and highly desired Russian crafts, using designs that at some point were solely made for royalty. Her exploration of this concept started at home, as she recreated and developed household items. Sveta Long's work is exhibited in selected international public and private collections and museums.

Arttour International Magazine announced its participation at Spectrum Miami Art Fair with a display of an exclusive selection of contemporary artists from around the world and a projection of the Arttour International TV Shows and Digital Exhibition at Booth #503.

In the words of ATIM CEO, Viviana Puello "The best thing about attending art fairs is meeting artists in person and feeling their passion for art! Everyone needs an escape from their daily routines- In today's busy world, it has become increasingly difficult to slow down and take a break from your typical routine. Art plays an important role in reflection and contemplating your next move to live's important decisions.

That's why ArtTour International was created: to help support and grow art culture around the globe by providing Artists with better exposure and opportunities that otherwise would be impossible to obtain alone. Art will always remain an essential component in our lives as it allows us to see beyond just what we see with our eyes; there are many worlds within one work of art!" said Puello. We're excited to bring Sveta Long to our booth. "Concluded Puello.

To learn more about ArtTour International Magazine's Spectrum Miami Exhibit, visit www.arttourinternational.com and visit the Spectrum Miami Catalog. Or follow ATIM on Facebook and Instagram @arttourinternational.