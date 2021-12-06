AMANDA PEARCH TO LEAD NEW BUSINESS RADIOX® STUDIO IN FORSYTH COUNTY

Submit Release
CUMMING, GA, US, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business RadioX® is proud to announce that Amanda Pearch will become Principal and CEO of the company’s newest studio in Cumming, GA, Forsyth Business RadioX. She currently serves as the Chief Marketing Officer of the Business RadioX® studio in Gwinnett County.

Pearch will be joined by partner Steve Cooper, who will serve as Principal and CFO. Together, they will “give a voice” to the booming business community of Forsyth County.

Located in the northern suburbs of Atlanta, Forsyth County is the fastest-growing county in Georgia and listed in the Top 10 of the nation’s fastest-growing counties by the U.S. Census.

Scheduled to launch on January 1, 2022, Forsyth becomes the 7th Business RadioX® studio location to serve the Atlanta metro area, joining other successful studios in Gwinnett, North Fulton, Sandy Springs, Gainesville, Rome and Cherokee.

Business RadioX® also has dozens of other studios spread out across the nation including three in the Phoenix, AZ metro area.

“I am ecstatic to serve Forsyth County and provide a catalyst for businesses to grow and share their stories,” said Pearch, who will oversee the studio’s day-to-day operations while driving community and civic engagement.

“I look forward to getting the word out about the great work we are doing in our thriving community,” said Cooper, who will manage the company’s finances.

“I couldn’t be happier for Amanda as she takes this next step in her career,” said Mike Sammond, President and CEO of Gwinnett Business RadioX. “This is a win for Business RadioX® as we expand our brand, and a win for Forsyth as the business leaders in that market will now have a safe place to promote their great work.”

To learn more about the new Business RadioX® studio in Forsyth, visit the studio’s homepage at https://businessradiox.com/forsyth-studio.

