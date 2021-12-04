Submit Release
News Search

There were 498 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,896 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks/ Aggravated Assault, Negligent Operation, Criminal Threatening, Reckless Endangerment and Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A304799

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Jacob Fox                           

STATION: Middlesex Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 12/4/2021 @ 22:22 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 exit 9, Middlesex, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault , Negligent Operation, Criminal Threatening, Reckless Endangerment and Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Justin Galloway  

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE Barre, VT

 

VICTIM: David Crothers

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On December 3rd, 2021 The Vermont State Police from the Middlesex Barracks received a report of a road rage incident that occurred on Interstate 89 southbound between exit 11 and exit 9 ending in the town of Middlesex. The incident reached the level where Galloway allegedly brandished a firearm to ward off the other vehicle involved in the incident. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Galloway at his residence in Barre. Galloway was transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. Galloway was released with a citation to appear at Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division on December 6th, 2021.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  12/6/21 @ 12:30pm        

COURT: Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

Trooper Jacob Fox

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

P:(802)229-9191

F:(802)229-2648

E: Jacob.Fox@vermont.gov

 

 

 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks/ Aggravated Assault, Negligent Operation, Criminal Threatening, Reckless Endangerment and Disorderly Conduct

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.