Middlesex Barracks/ Aggravated Assault, Negligent Operation, Criminal Threatening, Reckless Endangerment and Disorderly Conduct

CASE#: 21A304799

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Jacob Fox

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 12/4/2021 @ 22:22 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 exit 9, Middlesex, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault , Negligent Operation, Criminal Threatening, Reckless Endangerment and Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Justin Galloway

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE Barre, VT

VICTIM: David Crothers

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 3rd, 2021 The Vermont State Police from the Middlesex Barracks received a report of a road rage incident that occurred on Interstate 89 southbound between exit 11 and exit 9 ending in the town of Middlesex. The incident reached the level where Galloway allegedly brandished a firearm to ward off the other vehicle involved in the incident. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Galloway at his residence in Barre. Galloway was transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. Galloway was released with a citation to appear at Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division on December 6th, 2021.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/6/21 @ 12:30pm

COURT: Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE

Trooper Jacob Fox

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

P:(802)229-9191

F:(802)229-2648

E: Jacob.Fox@vermont.gov