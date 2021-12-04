Middlesex Barracks/ Aggravated Assault, Negligent Operation, Criminal Threatening, Reckless Endangerment and Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A304799
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Jacob Fox
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 12/4/2021 @ 22:22 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 exit 9, Middlesex, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault , Negligent Operation, Criminal Threatening, Reckless Endangerment and Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Justin Galloway
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE Barre, VT
VICTIM: David Crothers
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On December 3rd, 2021 The Vermont State Police from the Middlesex Barracks received a report of a road rage incident that occurred on Interstate 89 southbound between exit 11 and exit 9 ending in the town of Middlesex. The incident reached the level where Galloway allegedly brandished a firearm to ward off the other vehicle involved in the incident. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Galloway at his residence in Barre. Galloway was transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. Galloway was released with a citation to appear at Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division on December 6th, 2021.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/6/21 @ 12:30pm
COURT: Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Jacob Fox
Vermont State Police
Middlesex Barracks
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
P:(802)229-9191
F:(802)229-2648