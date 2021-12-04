Shaftsbury Barracks / False Info to Police + Identity Theft
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B303425
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: December 3, 2021 / 0107 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 7, Shaftsbury VT
VIOLATION: False Information to Police / Identity Theft
ACCUSED: John Wallner Jr.
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester VT
VICTIM: Michael Wallner
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State
Police - Shaftsbury Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 7 in
Shaftsbury for speeding. While interacting with the operator, he advised he did
not have a picture ID with him and gave Troopers a false name and date of birth.
Further investigation revealed John Wallner Jr was the operator and provided the
name and date of birth of his brother, Michael Wallner. At the time of the stop,
John had a Civilly Suspended License and was operating a motor vehicle with no
insurance.
John was arrested for the aforementioned charges and released with a Criminal
Citation to appear at the Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division on
January 24, 2022 at 0815 hours.
John was issued multiple VCVC's totaling $670 and 4 points.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: January 24, 2022 / 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington Superior Court / Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Benjamin Irwin
Vermont State Police
Shaftsbury Barracks
96 Airport Rd
Shaftsbury VT, 05262
802-442-5421