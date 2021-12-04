Shaftsbury Barracks / False Info to Police + Identity Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B303425

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: December 3, 2021 / 0107 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 7, Shaftsbury VT

VIOLATION: False Information to Police / Identity Theft

ACCUSED: John Wallner Jr.

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester VT

VICTIM: Michael Wallner

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State

Police - Shaftsbury Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 7 in

Shaftsbury for speeding. While interacting with the operator, he advised he did

not have a picture ID with him and gave Troopers a false name and date of birth.

Further investigation revealed John Wallner Jr was the operator and provided the

name and date of birth of his brother, Michael Wallner. At the time of the stop,

John had a Civilly Suspended License and was operating a motor vehicle with no

insurance.

John was arrested for the aforementioned charges and released with a Criminal

Citation to appear at the Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division on

January 24, 2022 at 0815 hours.

John was issued multiple VCVC's totaling $670 and 4 points.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: January 24, 2022 / 0815 hours

COURT: Bennington Superior Court / Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Benjamin Irwin

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Barracks

96 Airport Rd

Shaftsbury VT, 05262

802-442-5421