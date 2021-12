The Foxworth Theory Podcast presents choreographer Jay T. Jenkins (12/8/2021) on YouTube, VoiceAmerica/HarlemAmerica

Eugenia Foxworth, host of The Foxworth Theory Podcast Jay T. Jenkins, choreographer The Foxworth Theory podcast can be seen on YouTube and heard on the VoiceAmerica Variety Channel and the HarlemAmerica Digital Network, Wednesdays at 2 pm ET

NEW YORK, NY , USA, December 6, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every Wednesday at 2 pm ET, NYC businesswoman EUGENIA FOXWORTH spotlights leaders in the arts, fashion, culture, business and more on her podcast series, THE FOXWORTH THEORY, seen on her YouTube channel and heard on the VoiceAmerica Variety Channel as well as the HarlemAmerica Digital Network.This week’s guest (12/8/2021) is choreographer JAY T. JENKIINS. Recognized as the versatile creator of the “JAZZ FUNK” dance style, Jenkins’ experience includes choreography for feature films, industrials, music videos and concert tours. He has worked with Prince, Salt N’ Pepa, Cyndi Lauper, Jennifer Lopez and many others. Jenkins has served on the staffs of such well- known companies as the Alvin Ailey Dance Theater and the Joffrey Ballet. He’s also the founder of the Jette Dance Troup.