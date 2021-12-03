Maine DOE Update – December 3, 2021

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

Annual audit reports are due within six months after the end of the audit period (e.g., reports for the fiscal year ending June 30th are due on or before December 30th). | More

News & Updates

Monday December 6th marks the start of the 13th annual National Computer Science Education Week, which serves as a call to action to inspire PreK through 12th grade students to learn computer science, advocate for equity, and celebrate the contributions of students, teachers, and partners to the field. | More

Next week (Dec. 6th-12th) is National Computer Science Education Week. To help teachers and parents get prepared, we’ve put together an infographic with some great ways to get students involved in CSEdWeek events, activities, and initiatives. | More

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), in partnership with the Maine Department of Education (DOE), today announced the winners of the video competition for Maine children to encourage COVID-19 vaccination. | More

Please join the U.S. Department of Education and National Association for Family, School and Community Engagement for an informational webinar following the approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech age 5-11 vaccine.| More

The Maine Community Coordinators Collaborative (C3) in partnership with the Maine Department of Education and the Association of Computer and Technology Educators (ACTEM) will host its second annual statewide Virtual Career Fair the week of March 21 – 25 | More

The National Center for School Safety has shared resources to support you and your teams during these difficult times | More

Over 100 middle and secondary student members of the Maine FFA Association (formerly known as “Future Farmers of America”) met at the University of Maine in Presque Isle on November 19, 2021 for a workshop on leadership skills and FFA opportunities. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

Specialists from the Maine Department of Education’s Early Learning Team are excited to offer a web-based professional development opportunity for early childhood educators in the Pre-K and Kindergarten grade span. | More

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities

