Opeeka Announces Corporate Partnership with Ohio Children’s Alliance

Opeeka, an emerging leader in person-centered behavioral health software solutions, announced today their corporate partnership with Ohio Children’s Alliance.

Opeeka has expertise in building care coordination systems that leverage CANS data and link providers, government, and other systems together. ” — Mark Mecum

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opeeka, an emerging leader in person-centered behavioral health software solutions, announced today their corporate partnership with Ohio Children’s Alliance, Ohio’s premiere membership organization for community agencies who serve vulnerable children and families. This announcement comes as Opeeka continues to expand its presence throughout the United States with a mission to promote well-being for all and support person-centered care by helping youth and families in care easily communicate their story, circumstances, and progress.

Founded in 1973, Ohio Children’s Alliance is Ohio’s first statewide child advocacy organization. The Alliance applies the collective strength of its members to sustainably improve the provision of services to children, young adults, and families through policy advocacy, performance improvement, and member support.

“Opeeka is proud to be a part of the Ohio Children’s Alliance and helping to support a system that is integrated, efficient, cost effective, and beneficial to vulnerable children and families throughout Ohio.” said Opeeka CMO and Co-founder Ken Knecht.

“Opeeka has expertise in building care coordination systems that leverage CANS data and link providers, government, and other systems together. We are excited to have Opeeka as a partner of the Ohio Children’s Alliance and I am really impressed with them.” said Ohio Children’s Alliance Chief Executive Officer Mark Mecum.

About Opeeka

Opeeka is a technology company whose products and services enable success-focused care for mental health, behavioral health & social services. Opeeka has identified barriers and constraints in practice and has forged intelligent solutions to help bring clients, families and agencies together to reach positive outcomes more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit https://www.opeeka.com.

About Ohio Children’s Alliance

Founded in 1973, the Ohio Children’s Alliance is a non-profit statewide mission-driven organization based in Columbus, Ohio. For nearly a half century, the Alliance has equipped community agencies for success through advocacy, education, and member support. The Alliance works to establish a statewide system of care that is integrated, efficient, and beneficial to those that matter most – children and families. Learn more at www.ohiochildrensalliance.org.



Providers Facing Challenges