Governor Cooper Announces Four Judicial Appointments

The Hon. Reggie McKnight as Superior Court Judge in Judicial District 26E serving Mecklenburg County. Judge McKnight will fill the vacant seat created by the retirement of the Judge Donnie Hoover. Judge McKnight serves as the District Court Judge in Judicial District 26 serving Mecklenburg County.

Justin Minshew as District Court Judge in District 8A serving Greene, Lenoir and Wayne counties. Minshew will fill the vacant seat formerly held by Judge Ericka James. Minshew serves as a Clerk of Superior Court in Wayne County.

Dorothy Hairston Mitchell as District Court Judge in District 14 serving Durham County. Mitchell will fill the vacant seat formerly held by Judge Brian Wilks. Mitchell is a Clinical Associate Professor at the North Carolina Central University School of Law, the Legal Director at the Center for Child & Family Health, and serves as Court Appointed Appellate Counsel for the NC Office of the Parent Defender.

Valene McMasters as District Court Judge in District 21 serving Forsyth County. McMasters will fill the vacant seat formerly held by Judge Denise Hartsfield. McMasters is the Managing Attorney at Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc.

