Governor Ducey Orders Flags At Half-Staff To Honor Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Martin Barrios

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset tomorrow, December 4, 2021, to honor Tucson sector U.S. Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Martin Barrios, who died in the line of duty on Monday, November 29.

“The tragic loss of Agent Martin Barrios is felt all across Arizona,” said Governor Ducey. “His years of dedicated service in the Navy and as a border patrol agent helped protect our state and nation. Agent Barrios’ death is a sobering reminder of the danger law enforcement professionals face every day — and we are grateful for his unwavering bravery. Our deepest condolences go to his family, loved ones and colleagues with the Tucson sector border patrol. In honor of Agent Barrios’ life, service and bravery, I’ve ordered flags be lowered to half-staff.”

