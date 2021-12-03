Submit Release
News Search

There were 507 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,909 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ducey Orders Flags At Half-Staff To Honor Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Martin Barrios

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset tomorrow, December 4, 2021, to honor Tucson sector U.S. Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Martin Barrios, who died in the line of duty on Monday, November 29. 

“The tragic loss of Agent Martin Barrios is felt all across Arizona,” said Governor Ducey. “His years of dedicated service in the Navy and as a border patrol agent helped protect our state and nation. Agent Barrios’ death is a sobering reminder of the danger law enforcement professionals face every day — and we are grateful for his unwavering bravery. Our deepest condolences go to his family, loved ones and colleagues with the Tucson sector border patrol. In honor of Agent Barrios’ life, service and bravery, I’ve ordered flags be lowered to half-staff.”

###

You just read:

Governor Ducey Orders Flags At Half-Staff To Honor Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Martin Barrios

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.