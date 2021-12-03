Westminster / Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B104913
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Clemens
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 11/07/2021 – approximately 0041 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 100, Wardsboro, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: William S. Hall
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wardsboro, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/07/21 at approximately 0041 hours, the Vermont State Police received a call from the Defendant requesting Troopers to respond. Troopers responded to the scene and discovered the victims driveway was being blocked by the Defendant and the victims vehicle had its windshield and back window damaged. The defendant was cited for Unlawful Mischief.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/28/2021 – 1300 Hours
COURT: Windham County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
Respectfully,
Trooper Eric Clemens
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, Vermont 05346
(802)722-4600 – Dispatch