Westminster / Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B104913

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Clemens

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 11/07/2021 – approximately 0041 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 100, Wardsboro, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: William S. Hall

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wardsboro, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/07/21 at approximately 0041 hours, the Vermont State Police received a call from the Defendant requesting Troopers to respond. Troopers responded to the scene and discovered the victims driveway was being blocked by the Defendant and the victims vehicle had its windshield and back window damaged. The defendant was cited for Unlawful Mischief.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/28/2021 – 1300 Hours

COURT: Windham County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

Respectfully,

Trooper Eric Clemens

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, Vermont 05346

(802)722-4600 – Dispatch

Eric.Clemens@vermont.gov