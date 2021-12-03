Submit Release
News Search

There were 508 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,910 in the last 365 days.

Westminster / Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B104913

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Clemens                        

STATION: Westminster Barracks 

CONTACT#: (802)-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 11/07/2021 – approximately 0041 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 100, Wardsboro, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: William S. Hall

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wardsboro, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/07/21 at approximately 0041 hours, the Vermont State Police received a call from the Defendant requesting Troopers to respond. Troopers responded to the scene and discovered the victims driveway was being blocked by the Defendant and the victims vehicle had its windshield and back window damaged. The defendant was cited for Unlawful Mischief.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/28/2021 – 1300 Hours

COURT: Windham County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Eric Clemens

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, Vermont 05346

(802)722-4600 – Dispatch

Eric.Clemens@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

Westminster / Unlawful Mischief

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.