A prominent California Republican attorney and five voters allege in a new legal filing that the state’s political redistricting commission is working with partisan legal advisers and holding meetings behind closed doors. The group wants the California Supreme Court to order the commission to comply with state open meeting laws and to hire new, nonpartisan attorneys.
You just read:
Group alleges California redistricting commission hired partisan attorneys, demands changes
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.