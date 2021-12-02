Submit Release
Group alleges California redistricting commission hired partisan attorneys, demands changes

A prominent California Republican attorney and five voters allege in a new legal filing that the state’s political redistricting commission is working with partisan legal advisers and holding meetings behind closed doors. The group wants the California Supreme Court to order the commission to comply with state open meeting laws and to hire new, nonpartisan attorneys.

