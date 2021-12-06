New Industrial Panel & Cladding Options See Use in Kitchens, Hospitals, Farms
Duraclad® panels combine durability and high chemical resistance in a cladding solution that is easy to install and maintain.
Duraclad® is the perfect industrial liner for the walls and ceilings of food service areas, healthcare facilities, and farms, as well as a myriad of other industries that need easy to sanitize panels.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PVC liner panels cover the walls and ceilings of kitchens, hospitals, and agricultural farms worldwide. PVC's combination of durability and chemical resistance add to its longevity and ease of maintenance not seen with common cladding materials. Interstate Plastics now offers Duraclad® interlocking wall panels - the next evolution in cladding solutions for walls and ceilings. A sleek, durable polyvinyl chloride (PVC) panel, Duraclad® lines the walls and ceilings of food service areas, healthcare facilities, and farms, and has applications in the industrial, marine, and general commercial industries.
— Christopher Isar
Duraclad®'s interlocking tongue and groove system sets it apart from other cladding solutions and makes it easy to install. This system avoids the complications of using screws and other securing materials and allows fasteners to be hidden behind the panels. The tongue edge has a heavy-duty flange with slotted fastener holes to expand and contract as necessary. As a result of the tongue and groove system, fully installed panels have a smooth, sleek, and uniform look.
Painted drywall, plasterboard, plywood, and other common materials for walls and ceilings are less than ideal for sanitation. Duraclad® PVC wall panels are waterproof and easy to clean and sanitize due to their excellent chemical resistance. They also provide high rigidity and strength thanks to their multiwall structure. These panels are non-flammable and have a Class A fire rating, making them safe for use in commercial kitchens.
Duraclad®'s ease of sanitation and installation has led to its use in a diverse set of applications. They line the walls of dairy, hog, poultry, and other livestock farms. These interlocking panels also see use as ceiling and wall panels for kennels, wineries, and food and chemical processing plants. They're even used in laundromats, event centers, and car washes.
Duraclad®'s standard color is white with high gloss, but it has good adhesion properties - it can be printed on or inked for desired patterns. It is available in 1/2" inch thickness and 16" x 120", 16" x 144", and 16" x 96" sheet sizes. A set of trim accessories are also available to help provide smooth finishes for corners. For more information on Duraclad® or other wall and ceiling cladding solutions, the experts at Interstate Plastics can help. Give them a call at (888) 768-5759.
Interstate Plastics is a full-line distributor of plastic sheet, rod, tube, bar, film, profile, and plastic accessories, tools, and care products. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Plastics provides full sheets and pallets, simple cut-to-size service, and complex CNC manufacturing. Interstate Plastics is known for its reputation of selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and superior technical support. Our products and services are available using the safe, secure, and convenient purchasing system on the Interstate Plastics website. For instant help, we're always a phone call away at (888) 768-5759.
