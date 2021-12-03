MEDIA RELEASE: Video Message – Governor Mills Proclaims Dec. 6th-2th CS Education Week in Maine

Augusta, Maine – Monday December 6th marks the start of the 13th annual National Computer Science Education Week, which serves as a call to action to inspire PreK through 12th grade students to learn computer science, advocate for equity, and celebrate the contributions of students, teachers, and partners to the field.

In honor of National Computer Science Education Week, December 6th-12th, Governor Janet T. Mills has proclaimed December 6th-12th, 2021 as Computer Science Education Week in Maine and has a special message to share.

To read the official proclamation, click here.

You can access the message from Governor Mills here:

To learn more about how you can get involved with Computer Science Education Week, check out our website or contact Maine DOE Director of Innovative Teaching and Learning Beth Lambert at Beth.Lambert@maine.gov.