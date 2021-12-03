School Safety News, Training, and Resources from the National Center for School Safety 

The National Center for School Safety has shared resources to support you and your teams during these difficult times:

This month, we also have a new podcast series on What It Means to Be a School Leader and leading through crises. Episode 1 on Trauma-Informed, Resilience-Oriented Leadership is available now. Dr. Linda Henderson-Smith from the National Council for Mental Wellbeing has tips for proactively building resiliency and promoting healing for students, school staff, and community members. We are including some additional resources to support your school violence prevention initiatives:

If you need immediate support, we encourage you to reach out to the Crisis Text Line or the Suicide Prevention Lifeline.