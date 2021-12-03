Submit Release
News Search

There were 511 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,911 in the last 365 days.

School Safety News, Training, and Resources from the National Center for School Safety 

The National Center for School Safety has shared resources to support you and your teams during these difficult times:

This month, we also have a new podcast series on What It Means to Be a School Leader and leading through crises. Episode 1 on Trauma-Informed, Resilience-Oriented Leadership is available now. Dr. Linda Henderson-Smith from the National Council for Mental Wellbeing has tips for proactively building resiliency and promoting healing for students, school staff, and community members.

We are including some additional resources to support your school violence prevention initiatives:

If you need immediate support, we encourage you to reach out to the Crisis Text Line or the Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

School Safety News, Training, and Resources from the National Center for School Safety 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.