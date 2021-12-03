Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Missing Person UPDATE

Kirby has been located and is safe.

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B105382

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dave R Powers                    

STATION: VSP – Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 11/29/21 @ apx. 0400 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION (last seen): Washington Ave. Bennington, VT

 

 

VICTIM: Kirby Donohue

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saxtons River, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/02/21 Troopers received a report from a family member who advised that Kirby Donohue has been missing since 11/29/21. It was reported that Kirby had left the area of Washington Ave in Bennington, VT traveling in her vehicle, a grey in color 2012 Subaru Outback bearing Vermont Registration KCN649 in an unknown direction of travel. Family members have tried numerous times to contact her without success. Anyone with any information regarding the location of Kirby or the whereabouts of Kirby’s vehicle is encouraged to contact Trooper Dave R Powers or the current shift’s supervisor, Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks or submit an anonymous tip via https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit. Please see attached for a recent photo of Kirby.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

