Westminster Barracks / Missing Person UPDATE
Kirby has been located and is safe.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B105382
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dave R Powers
STATION: VSP – Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 11/29/21 @ apx. 0400 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION (last seen): Washington Ave. Bennington, VT
VICTIM: Kirby Donohue
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saxtons River, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/02/21 Troopers received a report from a family member who advised that Kirby Donohue has been missing since 11/29/21. It was reported that Kirby had left the area of Washington Ave in Bennington, VT traveling in her vehicle, a grey in color 2012 Subaru Outback bearing Vermont Registration KCN649 in an unknown direction of travel. Family members have tried numerous times to contact her without success. Anyone with any information regarding the location of Kirby or the whereabouts of Kirby’s vehicle is encouraged to contact Trooper Dave R Powers or the current shift’s supervisor, Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks or submit an anonymous tip via https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit. Please see attached for a recent photo of Kirby.