7SIGNAL Announces New Chief Technology Officer

7SIGNAL is proud to announce the addition of Ted Schneider to the team. He brings transformative SaaS expertise to Wi-Fi monitoring and management industry.CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Cleveland, OH – 7SIGNAL®, the leader in enterprise wireless experience monitoring and management, announced the hiring of Ted Schneider as the company’s new Chief Technology Officer. As a proven technology executive with more than 20 years of experience in enterprise software development, Mr. Schneider brings deep enterprise software expertise to 7SIGNAL.
Ted has an extensive track record of scaling technology within enterprise SaaS growth companies and has proven experience with enterprise software development, technical leadership, cloud architecture, engineering management and much more. Prior to 7SIGNAL, Ted spent nearly 8-years at ARCOS as its Chief Technology Officer, which recently sold to Vista Equity Partners.
His earlier career includes engineering and technology leadership roles at both growth and Fortune 500 companies including GE Healthcare, Rockwell Automation, Learn.com, Taleo and iCare.
“I'm enthusiastic about joining 7SIGNAL and look forward to helping the team scale to deliver the best platform for the growing Wi-Fi and endpoint monitoring industry,” said Schneider. “Disruptive technology like 7SIGNAL should constantly evolve and rapidly scale to meet the everchanging needs of hospital, manufacturing and large enterprise customers around the world.”
As Chief Technology Officer at 7SIGNAL, Ted Schneider will partner with the Executive Leadership Team, Customers and other strategic partners to drive product development and technological strategy. His responsibilities include Cloud Operations, Software Development, QA,IT, Product Architecture and DevOps.
7ISGNAL’s patented Mobile Eye® and Sapphire Eye® products help organizations foster thriving connections and digital experiences. 7SIGNAL products are cloud-based and continuously test Wi-Fi performance at the edge of the network from the device perspective, enabling swift solutions to Wi-Fi issues and stronger connections for mission-critical users, devices and applications.
About 7SIGNAL
7SIGNAL is the leader in wireless experience monitoring, providing insight into wireless networks and control over Wi-Fi performance so businesses and organizations can thrive. Our cloud-based wireless network monitoring platform continually tests and measures Wi-Fi performance at the edges of the network, enabling fast solutions to Wi-Fi issues and stronger connections for mission-critical users, devices and applications. The result is an experience unlike any other.
