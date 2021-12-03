St Johnsbury/ Vehicle Break-ins

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: Multiple cases

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley

STATION: VSP St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: 12/03/2021 early morning hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Maple Street, Cross Street, Haven Street, East Haven, VT

ACCUSED: Unknown

VICTIM: Multiple victims

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Haven, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and time, State Police received multiple reports of vehicle break-ins in the East Haven area. Troopers responded and went door to door and located several vehicles had been rummaged through. Various items were stolen to included large sum of cash and two firearms. The first; an older Remington 30.06 rifle with a scratched up stock, rust on the barrel, camo sling with a Bushnell scope on over and under scope rings. The second, a Smith & Wesson .380 Body Guard with a Crimson Trace laser.

Investigation continues into the break-ins and State Police are asking anyone with any information regarding these break-ins to contact Trooper Haley of the St Johnsbury Barracks (802)748-3111.