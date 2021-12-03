Submit Release
News Search

There were 512 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,914 in the last 365 days.

St Johnsbury/ Vehicle Break-ins

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: Multiple cases

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley                           

STATION: VSP St Johnsbury                

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: 12/03/2021 early morning hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Maple Street, Cross Street, Haven Street, East Haven, VT

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                              

 

 

VICTIM: Multiple victims

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Haven, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and time, State Police received multiple reports of vehicle break-ins in the East Haven area. Troopers responded and went door to door and located several vehicles had been rummaged through. Various items were stolen to included large sum of cash and two firearms. The first; an older Remington 30.06 rifle with a scratched up stock, rust on the barrel, camo sling with a Bushnell scope on over and under scope rings. The second, a Smith & Wesson .380 Body Guard with a Crimson Trace laser.

 

Investigation continues into the break-ins and State Police are asking anyone with any information regarding these break-ins to contact Trooper Haley of the St Johnsbury Barracks (802)748-3111. 

You just read:

St Johnsbury/ Vehicle Break-ins

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.